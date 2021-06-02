Michigan Wolverines Football: USC Portal DT Jay Toia Visiting U-M This Week

As first reported last week, massive defensive tackle Jay Toia has entered the transfer portal from USC. Michigan assistant Shuan Nua has always had a great relationship with him, and now he'll have the chance to close the deal on the 6-3, 320-pounder. Toia is planning a visit to U-M this weekend. The Wolverines were high on his list, but he wasn't able to visit due to COVID.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle prospects Jay Toia, a USC transfer, is a priority. (Rivals.com)

“I just feel his energy,” Toia said of Nua last year. “It’s not fake. Every time he’s in the room, I can just feel what he says. "Another thing is that he is Polynesian. You know, Polynesian people connect. Coach Nua always stays in contact. I love him.” And that’s one of the big reasons why the Wolverines have a great shot here. Toia is exactly what they need on the interior of their defensive line, and he’s a monster. It’s unclear why he’s leaving USC, which really needs him on the interior, especially after he enrolled early and made an impact this spring. “Now, having watched him practice, I love his competitiveness,” head coach Clay Helton told USC beat writers last month. “I love his coachability and the plays that he’s making on the field. You’re talking about a 330-pound man who you have to double-team. If you single him, it’s a hard day.“



