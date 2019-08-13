News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 20:18:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks D-Line, Zach Charbonnet, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh talked about his defensive line, the right tackle battle and more Tuesday.

Ghonvub2jsv54wx5xgue
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh said his team is in great shape heading into fall. (Brandon Brown)
Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.
---

