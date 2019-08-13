Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks D-Line, Zach Charbonnet, More
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh talked about his defensive line, the right tackle battle and more Tuesday.
RELATED
• Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show, Full Show
• Gattis on Locksley Comments: 'Ask him Where the Game Plans Came From'
• ITF Extra: Early Fall Camp Tidbits
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook