Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk PSU, ND

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Staff

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players looked back at PSU and ahead to Notre Dame Monday. Here's the video.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh answered questions about his team prior to a Saturday meeting with Notre Dame.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh answered questions about his team prior to a Saturday meeting with Notre Dame. (Brandon Brown)

{{ article.author_name }}