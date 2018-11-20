Guarantees – especially manufactured guarantees — don’t win football games.

Fierce-finishing teams do. That’s why Michigan enters Ohio Stadium on Saturday ready to register the biggest check mark yet on the Revenge Tour.

The No. 4 Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) invade The Snake Pit against the No. 10 Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1) with everything on the line — an outright Big Ten East title, a trip to the conference championship game, and a shot at the College Football Playoff. They stand as good a chance as they’ve encountered under Jim Harbaugh to get it done, because they’ve learned to finish.

Just ask Wisconsin. Or Michigan State. Or Penn State. The Wolverines love to say they’re built for four quarters, and they’ve backed it up. They wear teams down and gradually squeeze the life out of them.

“The difference this year is, we’re in those games and we’re finishing strong, believing in each other,” senior safety and captain Tyree Kinnel said. “Just finish the game. Every game we’ve played these last couple of years has been very winnable.”