Wolverine Watch: A Sobering Second Half Casts A Shadow
The Scarlet Knights came, they saw, and they conquered … absolutely nothing. Greg Schiano’s crew packed away packed away the school’s seventh straight loss to a Jim Harbaugh team.
They packed something else in their Scarlet travel bags as well — Michigan’s 2021 comfort, for the foreseeable future.
Actually, they got a head start on that job. They turned Michigan’s apparent fourth straight blowout — 20-3 at the half — into a 20-13 cliffhanger, pitching a second-half shutout and repeatedly knocking on the door of U-M disaster.
U-M eventually slammed that door, when rookie linebacker Junior Colson made a game-saving scoop of a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. That didn’t ease the nerves of the 106,943 Michigan faithful, who went from pleasantly bored to unexpectedly intent, quicker than you can say three-and-out.
The Wolverines survived, no doubt. Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to point it out afterward.
“It wasn’t pretty, but when they start making a place for pretty on the scoreboard, then we’ll worry about that,” Harbaugh said.
Public palaver aside, if you think the Wolverines don’t have worries inside Schembechler Hall following that second half, we’ve got some College Football Playoff tickets to sell you.
