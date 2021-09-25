Wolverine Watch: A Sobering Second Half Casts A Shadow

The Scarlet Knights came, they saw, and they conquered … absolutely nothing. Greg Schiano’s crew packed away packed away the school’s seventh straight loss to a Jim Harbaugh team.

They packed something else in their Scarlet travel bags as well — Michigan’s 2021 comfort, for the foreseeable future.

Actually, they got a head start on that job. They turned Michigan’s apparent fourth straight blowout — 20-3 at the half — into a 20-13 cliffhanger, pitching a second-half shutout and repeatedly knocking on the door of U-M disaster.

U-M eventually slammed that door, when rookie linebacker Junior Colson made a game-saving scoop of a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. That didn’t ease the nerves of the 106,943 Michigan faithful, who went from pleasantly bored to unexpectedly intent, quicker than you can say three-and-out.

The Wolverines survived, no doubt. Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to point it out afterward.

“It wasn’t pretty, but when they start making a place for pretty on the scoreboard, then we’ll worry about that,” Harbaugh said.