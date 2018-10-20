Jim Harbaugh is as blunt as a Louisville Slugger to a crystal Spartan statute when he’s torqued.

And he was torqued.

Michigan State fans spent a lot of time talking about Bush prior to Michigan’s 21-7 choke-out of the home team at Spartan Stadium. They were fuming about junior linebacker Devin Bush’s fury-laden, manic, cleat-digging defacement of the MSU logo at midfield.

Harbaugh talked about bush after the game. Only this bush involved bush league and served as the rocket fuel for the Michigan linebacker’s outrage.

The Wolverines were on the field prior to the game, loosening up. The Spartans, 10 minutes tardy for taking the turf, came out for their arms-locked march forward.

Nobody told Michigan to exit the field, according to U-M football public relations representative Dave Ablauf. What followed poured gasoline on the ongoing inferno that is Michigan-Michigan State.