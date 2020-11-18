Michigan fans of any significant duration paused to think about Bo Schembechler yesterday. Fourteen years earlier, to the day, the news broke that the heart of Michigan football had finally given out.

The ending wasn’t a shock. After all, Schembechler’s first heart attack occurred 37 years earlier, on New Year’s Eve, 1969. The loss was a shock to the system for so many.

He’d spoken to Lloyd Carr’s football team on Nov. 16, 2006, the day before he passed. He urged them to fight like hell against the Buckeyes in a No. 1 versus No. 2 battle two days hence.

He never lived to see it. Without Schembechler, many simply didn’t care about the game anymore.

“It just didn’t matter,” former U-M All-American and current radio analyst Dan Dierdorf recalled. “It didn’t even exist.”

The drive to Columbus proved very different. Phone calls with Bo’s players and furious writing about the man who drove them to greatness consumed it.