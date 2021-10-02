Wolverine Watch: Getting The Jump on Wisconsin
Wisconsin executed its famed “Jump Around,” and the Wolverines joined right in.
More importantly, Jim Harbaugh’s team pulled off the “Jump Ahead” — infinitely more important, at this point.
The Wolverines took a massive leap forward at Camp Randall Stadium, nailing down a 38-17 victory to move to 5-0 on the season. One of the bigger road wins in Harbaugh’s tenure upped the ante on Michigan’s already surprising start.
Breakthroughs? We’ve got breakthroughs…
• Michigan won for the first time at Camp Randall since Oct. 17, 2001, before some of this crew had even arrived on the planet.
• The Wolverines made it to 5-0 for only the second time in seven years under Harbaugh, and the first time since the 10-win 2016 season.
• U-M posted its second-biggest margin of victory over the Badgers since a 41-3 win in 1990.
The team some picked to go under .500 before the campaign began won’t be close to that sort of plunge. There’s a long way to go before anyone finds out exactly what they will be, but they’ve stamped something important on their resume in the opening handful of games.
They’ve improved, and fear nobody.
“This group’s different,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. “They don’t flinch.”
