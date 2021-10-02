Wolverine Watch: Getting The Jump on Wisconsin

Wisconsin executed its famed “Jump Around,” and the Wolverines joined right in.

More importantly, Jim Harbaugh’s team pulled off the “Jump Ahead” — infinitely more important, at this point.

The Wolverines took a massive leap forward at Camp Randall Stadium, nailing down a 38-17 victory to move to 5-0 on the season. One of the bigger road wins in Harbaugh’s tenure upped the ante on Michigan’s already surprising start.

Breakthroughs? We’ve got breakthroughs…

• Michigan won for the first time at Camp Randall since Oct. 17, 2001, before some of this crew had even arrived on the planet.

• The Wolverines made it to 5-0 for only the second time in seven years under Harbaugh, and the first time since the 10-win 2016 season.

• U-M posted its second-biggest margin of victory over the Badgers since a 41-3 win in 1990.

The team some picked to go under .500 before the campaign began won’t be close to that sort of plunge. There’s a long way to go before anyone finds out exactly what they will be, but they’ve stamped something important on their resume in the opening handful of games.