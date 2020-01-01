Things are never as bad as they seem.

— Harper Lee, To Kill A Mockingbird

That’s the message for day one of 2020, courtesy of Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Michigan fans entered the Citrus Bowl match-up against Alabama fearful as a 12-year-old watching Stephen King’s Pet Cemetery through tiny parted fingers.

After all, they’d witnessed their favorite football team run off the field for the second straight year by Ohio State. They’d seen Michigan’s defense give up 57 points to the Buckeyes, and figured Alabama might do likewise.

Imagine their pleasant surprise when Michigan led the Tide at the half, 16-14, and trailed by just five, 21-16, entering the final 15 minutes. Rumors of a Crimson tsunami were greatly exaggerated.

The Wolverines couldn’t finish, and Alabama most certainly did. Make no mistake there. But those who tuned in expecting OSU, The Sequel wound up pulling their hands away from their eyes pretty early.

Scoreless second half of not, Michigan clearly belonged on the field with a team a breath away from the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines even showed flashes of being the better squad at times, dominating on the ground in the first half. Freshman backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins sent a strong signal about Michigan’s run capabilities in the years to come.

“That was our O-line — credit to them,” senior quarterback Shea Patterson said. “Zach and Hassan ran their asses off. They had a heck of a game. This was a great experience for them. It was good momentum for them, going forward.”

Freshman wideout Giles Jackson put his team at midfield to open the game, on a near-breakaway kickoff return. He then led the Wolverines in receiving, with four catches for 57 yards.

“Every time he touches the ball, I think he’s going to score,” noted redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone. “He has that explosive-play capability. He makes something happen with the ball every time he touches it. It’s definitely exciting.”

“Giles is a real ascending player,” Harbaugh concurred. “Kick returns, he had some good ones today. He's a true freshman. So I didn't know exactly what you're going to have in a true freshman, but he has really produced and had a heck of a year.