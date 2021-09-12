Wolverine Watch: Running Away With One
Michigan’s night showdown with Washington drew eight months of hype worthy of a heavyweight prize fight. In the end, the Huskies played speed bag to the Wolverines’ pummeling.
U-M’s revived defense surrendered a mere 10 points and 50 rushing yards — compared to U-M’s overwhelming 343 rushing yards — in the Wolverines’ 31-10 win. New coordinator Mike Macdonald retains his wizard hat for another week, while U-M’s running backs keep storming on.
The question becomes, are the Wolverines really that good on defense, or is Washington that inept on offense? It might just be a little bit of both.
The Huskies came in tainted before 108,345 maized-out fans in The Big House. The Pac-12 invaders looked like dogs in week one of the 2021 season, managing 65 yards rushing and throw three interceptions in a mind-numbing, 13-7 defeat against FCS crew Montana.
That didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd, on go from the onset. They forced a procedure penalty on the first play of the game, and it fed a high-decibel effort from the packed house all night long.
Macdonald’s crew took over from there. No, Washington isn’t Ohio State on offense — and OSU isn’t, yet. But the Huskies pointed to and prepped for this one over the course of eight months.
