Wolverine Watch: Running Away With One

Michigan’s night showdown with Washington drew eight months of hype worthy of a heavyweight prize fight. In the end, the Huskies played speed bag to the Wolverines’ pummeling.

U-M’s revived defense surrendered a mere 10 points and 50 rushing yards — compared to U-M’s overwhelming 343 rushing yards — in the Wolverines’ 31-10 win. New coordinator Mike Macdonald retains his wizard hat for another week, while U-M’s running backs keep storming on.

The question becomes, are the Wolverines really that good on defense, or is Washington that inept on offense? It might just be a little bit of both.

The Huskies came in tainted before 108,345 maized-out fans in The Big House. The Pac-12 invaders looked like dogs in week one of the 2021 season, managing 65 yards rushing and throw three interceptions in a mind-numbing, 13-7 defeat against FCS crew Montana.

That didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd, on go from the onset. They forced a procedure penalty on the first play of the game, and it fed a high-decibel effort from the packed house all night long.