In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise, Michigan freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy has asked out of his Letter of Intent before arriving at U-M and plans to play elsewhere. As we reported yesterday, sources in Texas felt strongly that Worthy would end up with the Longhorns this year after asking out of his LOI. While we're not aware of his next move, we do know it won't be to play at U-M. He announced as much on his twitter and instagram acccounts. RELATED: ITF EXTRA - The Portal, Xavier Worthy and More

