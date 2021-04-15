Xavier Worthy Asks Out Of Letter Of Intent, Won't Play At Michigan
In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise, Michigan freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy has asked out of his Letter of Intent before arriving at U-M and plans to play elsewhere.
As we reported yesterday, sources in Texas felt strongly that Worthy would end up with the Longhorns this year after asking out of his LOI. While we're not aware of his next move, we do know it won't be to play at U-M. He announced as much on his twitter and instagram acccounts.
Worthy was in Ann Arbor this winter, and that helped ease some fears that the four-star signee might open it back up and look to play elsewhere next year. But even offensive coordinator/receivers coach Josh Gattis seemed to indicate there was doubt in a recent podcast with former U-M lineman Jon Jansen while talking about speed at the receiver position.
"Then we are also adding our two true freshmen, Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon, and then hope we'll ... you know, this summer we'll get in Xavier Worthy. So we've got speed," he said.
But they won't, and they'll move on without him.
Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.
