Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet had high expectations surrounding him when he arrived on campus in Ann Arbor, and it's safe to say he's exceeded those preseason presumptions.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet came to U-M as the No. 60 overall player in the country out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

He beat out senior Tru Wilson and a trio of redshirt freshmen in Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren and Christian Turner for the starting job, becoming the first U-M freshman to start a season-opener at running back since Sam McGuffie in 2008. Charbonnet went on to start the following five contests as well, and has racked up 559 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the year, including two each in Michigan's last three outings. His 11 rushing scores are the second most in the Big Ten and are tied for the 13th most in all of college football.

Charbonnet's 559 yards on the ground, meanwhile, are the fifth most among freshman running backs in all of college football, trailing only Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (667), Temple's Re'Mahn Davis (655), Texas-San Antonio's Sincere McCormick (610) and Boise State's George Holani (589). It should be noted, however, that Spiller is the only other freshman back on the list above who resides in a power conference (SEC), with Davis playing in the AAC, McCormick competing in Conference USA and Holani residing in the Mountain West.

Sincere McCormick came to UTSA as a three-star recruit from Converse, Texas. (USA Today Sports Images)

Most Rushing Yards Among College Football's Freshmen Running Backs Player (Team) Rushing Yards Rushing Yards per Game Yards per Carry Touchdowns Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M) 667 74.1 6.1 8 Re'Mahn Davis (Temple) 655 81.8 4.8 5 Sincere McCormick (UTSA) 610 76.2 5.6 6 George Holani (Boise State) 589 73.6 5.2 5 Zach Charbonnet (Michigan) 559 62.1 4.7 11