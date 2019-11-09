A Closer Look At Where Charbonnet's 559 Yards Rank Among FBS Freshmen RBs
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet had high expectations surrounding him when he arrived on campus in Ann Arbor, and it's safe to say he's exceeded those preseason presumptions.
RELATED: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — November 9
He beat out senior Tru Wilson and a trio of redshirt freshmen in Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren and Christian Turner for the starting job, becoming the first U-M freshman to start a season-opener at running back since Sam McGuffie in 2008.
Charbonnet went on to start the following five contests as well, and has racked up 559 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the year, including two each in Michigan's last three outings.
His 11 rushing scores are the second most in the Big Ten and are tied for the 13th most in all of college football.
Charbonnet's 559 yards on the ground, meanwhile, are the fifth most among freshman running backs in all of college football, trailing only Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (667), Temple's Re'Mahn Davis (655), Texas-San Antonio's Sincere McCormick (610) and Boise State's George Holani (589).
It should be noted, however, that Spiller is the only other freshman back on the list above who resides in a power conference (SEC), with Davis playing in the AAC, McCormick competing in Conference USA and Holani residing in the Mountain West.
|Player (Team)
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing Yards per Game
|Yards per Carry
|Touchdowns
|
Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)
|
667
|
74.1
|
6.1
|
8
|
Re'Mahn Davis (Temple)
|
655
|
81.8
|
4.8
|
5
|
Sincere McCormick (UTSA)
|
610
|
76.2
|
5.6
|
6
|
George Holani (Boise State)
|
589
|
73.6
|
5.2
|
5
|
Zach Charbonnet (Michigan)
|
559
|
62.1
|
4.7
|
11
Charbonnet's 11 rushing touchdowns are three more than anyone else on the table above, and are more than any other freshman running back in Michigan history.
Mike Hart and Tyrone Wheatley had been tied for the all-time record with nine, but Charbonnet's two scores last Saturday at Maryland surpassed the two.
The freshman has also hit the 100-yard mark twice this season, rushing for 100 yards in U-M's double-overtime victory over Army on Sept. 7 and a career-best 116 yards in the Oct. 12 triumph at Illinois.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook