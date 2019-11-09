News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 9

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Minnesota @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Since it's November, I would like to say that I am thankful for the people in my life that continue to show me love no matter what."
— Michigan senior safety Josh Metellus on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Bredeson, Metellus and Uche Accept Invitations to the 2020 Senior Bowl

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Several Deciding Soon

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Redshirt Tracker: Eight Freshmen Have Already Burned Their Redshirts

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Checks in on Five-Star Recruit

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Nimari Burnett Sets Commitment Date

{{ article.author_name }}