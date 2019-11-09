The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 9
Michigan on TV
What: Minnesota @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Very important announcement on Nov 12th‼️ Stay tuned 😉— Nimari Burnett (@NimariBurnett) November 8, 2019
Today November 8, Mr.Spots celebrates 33 years in business. Thank you to all our employees and patrons for ❤️ Mr.Spots. pic.twitter.com/FEOsbdRxL3— Mr. Spots (@HitTheSpot86) November 8, 2019
November 9, 2019 Happy Birthday Harry and Larry Banks - https://t.co/E53drF4tV8 pic.twitter.com/acGEUO0rqq— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 9, 2019
Since It's November, I would like to say that I am thankful for the people in my life that continue to show me love no matter what 🙏🏾 #GivingThanks— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) November 8, 2019
Hi de'veon I would like to wish you a happy birthday! I miss you man I hope you are doing great! I am grateful & will never forget that you were one of the first friends I made at Mich football! I hope you come to Michigan soon so I can see you! Your friend Larry jr@i_BSmith4 pic.twitter.com/8SY9cZEhLT— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) November 9, 2019
It's Game Day! Michigan hosts Minnesota at Yost Ice Arena tonight at 6:30 p.m. #GoBlue 〽️— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 8, 2019
🆚Minnesota
📍Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟Yost Ice Arena
⏰6:30 PM
📺 BTN
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMDqd7
🖥 https://t.co/kSZKxgEka0
🔈 https://t.co/zx8a7RMeFF
TICKETS 🎟️ » https://t.co/sZFCAtteJr pic.twitter.com/AM9w5bWlDr
🎥CLIP: Hayhurst ties it up for Michigan halfway through the 3⃣rd, assisted by @biglukemartin! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0EyeZsDYPE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 9, 2019
🚨 HAYHURST!!! 👏 with his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/A9cqCnNm2r— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 9, 2019
A huge thank you to @JakeSlaker_ for handing over his stick after tonight’s @umichhockey game!! You made my sons first trip to Yost a memorable one!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NibmC8fcIm— Kevin Niemiec (@kpniemiec) November 9, 2019
With so many events happening around campus this weekend, here is a good reminder on all available parking options.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 8, 2019
CHECK IT OUT » https://t.co/pvPVRUnoXw#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/yO2I61yxzk
Want to cheer on #UMalumni Dylan Larkin and Luke Glendening at a @DetroitRedWings game? Alumni Association members can get 20-40% discounts on tickets to select home games with #GoBlueRewards. https://t.co/nCnfFgFqOe— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 8, 2019
Half: @SJShrewsbury leads @DohertyFootball 42-14. With time remaining for one play, Eamonn Dennis takes a screen pass from Colin Schofield to the house as time expires in the half. @HerewegoJoe @MassVarsity @Noontime_FB @SJHS_PioneersAD @SJHS_HM @BostonHeraldHS pic.twitter.com/sC7v4v72WF— Matt Siegel (@SportVideoMA) November 9, 2019
Beyond blessed and honored to say that I have received a offer from the University of Michigan!! @AG2G @UMichFootball @JSerra_Football @JSerraAthletics pic.twitter.com/zeKtUI92q0— Ross Maseuli (@RossMaseuli) November 8, 2019
Some great shots tonight from our buddy, @SJanickiPhoto.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 9, 2019
Photo Gallery: https://t.co/cecY2tziLY pic.twitter.com/8FOPPCrTey
No. 24 @umichwrestling lost a close one to No. 18 North Carolina tonight 19-17— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 9, 2019
The young Wolverine team wrestled tough, but couldn't take advantage of bonus points in the loss pic.twitter.com/XzyujVIqwf
Wolverines get the season-opening win behind a double-double from @amydilk (12 pts, 11 rebs) and a career-high 17 points from @kaylayvette__. #goblue pic.twitter.com/A7ieFpprAR— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 9, 2019
It’s finally here! See you tonight at Crisler! #goblue #gameday pic.twitter.com/eiwc1VBpD6— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 8, 2019
Was a tough night at Crisler without Chuck. #goblue pic.twitter.com/tlIxh5MwPg— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 9, 2019
It all starts tonight!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 8, 2019
Get all the info you need about tonight's game against Western Michigan: https://t.co/PCNrhofPFq#goblue
15' | 0-0 | @aliamartin10 makes a 𝓱𝓾𝓰𝓮 slide tackle and to get the ball out of the Wolverines defensive end.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/tPxXIrOUOi— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 8, 2019
1 hour until go time.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/n5i9TMJmZc— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 8, 2019
Andrew Verdi was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Among Big Ten goalkeepers who played in 10-or-more matches, Verdi ranked first in both goals against average and shutouts (seven). He is the first Wolverine to earn the award since its inception in 2013. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L8367txIxY— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 8, 2019
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Bredeson, Metellus and Uche Accept Invitations to the 2020 Senior Bowl
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Several Deciding Soon
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Redshirt Tracker: Eight Freshmen Have Already Burned Their Redshirts
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Checks in on Five-Star Recruit
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Nimari Burnett Sets Commitment Date
