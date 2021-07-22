MEDIA DAY: Zak Zinter A Possibility At Center, DJ Turner Battling To Start

Harbaugh reiterated that three guys had secured spots in freshman Zak Zinter, redshirt sophomore lleft tackle Ryan Hayes and redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber, though Stueber could slide to right guard on one condition — if Zinter were to start at center, which is a real possibility. Sixth-year senior Andrew Vastardis has had a great summer, as well, but they’re looking for their best five.

“Chuck Filiaga has had the best summer of all the offensive linemen,” Harbaugh said of the redshirt junior left guard … but he’s still behind redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan on the depth chart coming out of spring.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was open and relaxed during Thursday’s Big Ten Media Day session, answering a number of questions about his team. Some of the most interesting responses came when he broke down position battles heading into the fall.

That’s the first we’ve heard Jones’ name as a potential starter since he arrived on campus.

“If Zinter plays center, Stueber moves to guard … then maybe Trente Jones or Karsen Barnhart plays right tackle,” Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has made an impression on his teammates in 7-on-7s, Harbaugh said, but if the season started today, Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil would be the three starting wide receivers. Sainristil has been an outstanding leader, while Johnson has really elevated his game.

At running back, Donovan Edwards “will be out there” for the opener, Harbaugh said. He’s got elite skills and really understands the team concept. Hassan Haskins is one of his favorite players, he said, and a freak athlete. He talked about how strong and athletic he was, said he could start at outside linebacker and marveled at his vertical jump.

“He and Blake Corum are 1 and 1 (a),” Harbaugh said … but all three backs will get their carries.

Harbaugh raved about defensive tackle Mazi Smith, just as Smith’s teammates had earlier in the day. The redshirt frosh has completely transformed his body, Harbaugh noted, and has the potential to be dominant.

He’s hopeful transfer Jordan Whittley will be able to take up a couple gaps with his big body, but he remained non-committal as to his impact. He also praised redshirt sophomore Julius Welschof, noting he's now 295 pounds and still running like he did when he arrived at 240.

Harbaugh isn’t concerned about Michael Barrett moving from Viper to middle linebacker. He reiterated from the morning conversation that the personnel would be moving all over the field — playing middle linebacker didn’t necessarily mean he’d be playing in the middle all the time (far from it). The redshirt sophomore would be the starter there if they kicked off tomorrow.

Harbaugh spoke again of Cade McNamara taking the job and running with it, his leadership and unwillingness to give up the starting job to a surging JJ McCarthy. He was really impressed with him this spring.

On the cornerbacks, redshirt sophomore Gemon Green has really played well and sealed up a starting job, but classmate Vincent Gray is in a battle for his job with redshirt frosh D.J. Turner, one of the spring’s big movers. Harbaugh likes George Johnson, too, but isn’t sure if he’ll stay at corner or move to safety.

“I don’t know if we want to move him again,” he said.

Harbaugh saved some of his highest praise for Brad Hawkins, noting we’d be talking about the fifth-year senior this fall, and sophomore safety Daxton Hill really has no ceiling, he added. He brought up a plyometric drill that highlights Hill’s athleticism — said it “looks like he’s floating,” and he’s so good and talented that he doesn’t really know what his next level is. He’s that good.

We’ll continue our coverage from Big Ten Media Day with several more articles in the hours to come …