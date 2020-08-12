On just the second night of regular-season action after the NBA's restart in Orlando, two former Michigan Wolverines basketball stars stood out for the Dallas Mavericks in a high-scoring, but heartbreaking 153-149 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. In the game, Trey Burke poured in 31 points on 11-for-16 from the field and 8-of-11 from downtown, while adding six assists. Backcourt mate Tim Hardaway Jr. went off for 24 points (5-for-8 from three), five rebounds and three assists in the spectacle of an (offensive) game. The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson said before the restart that "shooters don't forget how to shoot," and he has proved that statement to be true since returning to action. Robinson leads the Heat in three-point field goal percentage and is fourth in the NBA in the same category. Though his percentage shooting from three is actually slightly down since the restart (41.5%), he has made four or more three-pointers in six of his outings so far and has scored 20 or more points in three out of his last four games. The two former Wolverines on the Brooklyn Nets, Caris LeVert and Jamal Crawford are both banged up. LeVert was forced to miss Tuesday night's game against the Orlando Magic with a thigh contusion. Crawford made his season debut on Aug. 4, but suffered a left hamstring injury that has held him out ever since. The NBA Playoffs are set to begin next Monday, Aug. 17, and all but one of the eight Wolverines in the NBA are on teams that have made the cut. Moe Wagner and his Washington Wizards have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the other seven and their teams have locked up postseason spots. RELATED: Buy Or Sell: Franz Wagner Will Be Michigan's Leading Scorer In 2020-21 RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Point Guard Recruiting, More

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout Duncan Robinson is one of the NBA's best shooters with the Miami Heat. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Burke is averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 32 games for the season season with the Philadelphia 76ers and now for the Dallas Mavericks. He's found new life after the NBA's restart to the season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds per outing in seven games. Burke's Orlando bubble debut started off with a bang, as he posted 31 points (11-16 FG, 8-10 3PT), six assists and one rebound in an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets July 31 ... Tallied four points, one assists and two steals in a loss to the Phoenix Suns Aug. 2 ... Had seven points and one steal in an overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings Aug. 4 ... Notched 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Aug. 6 ... Posted 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in an overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Aug. 8 ... Put up 14 points, four assists, one rebound and two steals in a win over the Utah Jazz Aug. 10 ... In a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Aug. 11, he recorded 12 points, nine assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal. The Mavericks are seventh in the Western Conference with a 43-31 record, and have clinched a playoff berth.

Trey Burke, so smooth 🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/GfZAli5IKb — Dallas Mavs France (@DallasMavsFr) August 11, 2020

Jamal Crawford, Brooklyn Nets

The oldest player in the NBA at 40 years old, Crawford was nabbed by the short-handed Nets ahead of the league's restart. Crawford has only made one appearance thus far, with his five points and three assists in a win over the Bucks Aug. 4 being his only night of action. In that game, he suffered a left hamstring injury that has held him out ever since.

Jamal Crawford checks in.



Jamal Crawford drops a dime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5E8jUbRJuF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2020

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Has started 57 of his 70 appearances this season, and averages 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game ... Is he club's third-leading scorer, and is shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range. Put up 24 points (5-for-8 from three), five rebounds and three assists in an overtime loss to the Rockets July 31 ... Tallied two points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Suns Aug. 2 ... Had 22 points and five rebounds in an overtime win over the Kings Aug. 4 ... Scored eight points, and added three rebounds in a loss to the Clippers Aug. 6 ... Put up eight points and two rebounds in an overtime win over the Bucks Aug. 8 ... Poured in 27 points and notched four assists and three rebounds in a triumph over the Jazz Aug. 10 ... Went off for 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Trail Blazers Aug. 11.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He's averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest in his 44 games played. Since the restart, LeVert has been one of the team's leaders on offense ... Notched 17 points, seven assists and two rebounds in a loss to the Orlando Magic July 31 ... In a win over the Wizards Aug. 2, put up 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists ... Scored 13 points and added five rebounds in a loss to the Boston Celtics Aug. 5 ... Poured in 22 points and added seven assists and five rebounds Aug. 7 ... Put up 27 points, 13 assists and four rebounds in a win over the Clippers Aug. 9 ... LeVert suffered a thigh contusion and was forced to miss Aug. 11's matchup with Orlando. The Nets have clinched a playoff spot and hold a current record of 35-36 while sitting at seventh in the Eastern Conference.

17 Points

7 Assists



Have a quarter, @CarisLeVert 👏 pic.twitter.com/uQ65aFJwBv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 10, 2020

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

In 71 games played with 66 starts, Robinson is averaging 13.6 points and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from long range this season. He leads the Heat and is fourth in the league in three-point shooting percentage. Put up 17 points, two rebounds and one assist in an Aug. 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets ... Scored just three points while adding two rebounds in a loss to the Raptors Aug. 3 ... Tallied 21 points (5-11 3PT), three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Celtics Aug. 4 ... Posted 21 points (5-9 3PT), one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Bucks Aug. 6 ... Notched 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Suns Aug. 8 ... Scored 14 points and added five rebounds in a win over the Indiana Pacers Aug. 10. Miami has a 44-27 record and sits at fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Duncan Robinson was on fire for the Heat with five triples 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OCwpTjTiZr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 5, 2020

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Robinson III is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 62 outings this season for the Golden State Warriors and now with the 76ers. Has only appeared in two games in Orlando ... Scored four points and notched three rebounds in a loss to the Trail Blazers Aug. 9 ... Put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a loss to the Suns Aug. 11. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 42-29 record.

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner averages 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest this season in 44 games. Scored two points and added three rebounds in a loss to the Suns July 31 ... Put up two points in a loss to the Nets Aug. 2 ... Notched five points, five rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Pacers Aug. 3 ... Posted five points and three rebounds in a loss to the 76ers Aug. 5 ... Had two points, two rebounds and two assists as the Wizards fell to the Pelicans Aug. 7 ... Put up 12 points and three rebounds in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Aug. 9 ... Tallied six points, three rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Bucks Aug. 11. The Wizards are 11th in the Eastern Conference and are out of playoff contention with a 24-47 record.

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks