No. 6 seed Michigan women's basketball, led by ninth-year head coach Kim Barnes Arico, took down No. 3 seed Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, 70-55. The Wolverines were 4.5-point underdogs heading in.

Michigan now awaits the winner of No. 2 seed Baylor and No. 7 seed Virginia Tech in the regional semifinals.

The Maize and Blue have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history after making the round of 32 for just the fifth time. They defeated Florida Gulf Coast by a score of 87-66 in the first round.

Michigan got down 6-2 early in the first quarter but was able to battle back to hold a 14-12 lead at the end of the first stanza. The Wolverines never trailed from there, and dominated the rest of the first half behind stellar defense.

