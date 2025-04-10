Michigan WR Amorion Walker to enter Transfer Portal

Michigan football has lost its second player to the Transfer Portal, with senior wide receiver Amorion Walker set to transfer when the portal window opens on Wednesday. Walker joins senior defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti as the two Wolverines to announce their intentions of transferring when the window opens.

Walker, a former three-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was committed to Notre Dame from March 2021 to December 2021, before flipping his commitment to Michigan and signing with the Wolverines on National Signing Day in 2021.

He was the 22nd-ranked player in the state of Louisiana, and he was the 34th-rated player at his position in his recruiting class.

Walker spent time on both sides of the ball during his three-year career with the Wolverines. As a freshman in 2022, Walker played in five games at wide receiver and one game as a defensive back.

During the offseason between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Walker made the position change to defensive back, where we worked as a cornerback full-time. During his sophomore campaign, he played at DB in five games, registering three tackles and one pass breakup. He played a limited role in helping Michigan to its 12th national championship in program history.

Then, three days after Michigan defeated Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston to claim the national title, Walker entered the Transfer Portal. He found a new home at Ole Miss.

Walker spent the spring at Ole Miss before transferring back to Michigan at the end of spring ball.

During his junior year with the Wolverines, Walker flipped back to wide receiver. He caught three passes for 34 yards last season, and he started in Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.