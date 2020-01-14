Three-star Michigan Wolverines wide receiver signee Roman Wilson is set to play in the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Unlike many of the other players that will participate in the game, the Honolulu native did not have to travel. "This is a great opportunity for me, and I'm very excited to get out there in my hometown," Wilson told Rivals.com. "It's a great advantage for me. I'm very excited to get out there, and show the world what I can do."

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver signee Roman Wilson has electric speed. (Roman Wilson)

Wilson said his relationship with the U-M coaches is very strong ahead of him joining the team this summer. "It’s great," Wilson said. "We talk all the time. I think that it’s only going to get better from here. I love the offense, and they love what I can bring to it, so I’m excited for it." After a rough start to the season, U-M's offense started to blossom mid-way through the season under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Wilson was pleased to see the progression. "It started off pretty slow, but after that Penn State game, it really kicked off," Wilson said of the Wolverines' offense. "You can really see what the team can bring, and what they can do. I’m very excited. I feel like I fit right into that. I love watching the offense — how they play, the plays they run and how people make plays."