Michigan WR Signee Roman Wilson Talks Wolverines' Offense, Playing Early
Three-star Michigan Wolverines wide receiver signee Roman Wilson is set to play in the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Unlike many of the other players that will participate in the game, the Honolulu native did not have to travel.
"This is a great opportunity for me, and I'm very excited to get out there in my hometown," Wilson told Rivals.com. "It's a great advantage for me. I'm very excited to get out there, and show the world what I can do."
RELATED: Elite 2022 DB Myles Rowser Commits To Michigan
RELATED: How Rivals100 DB Donovan Edwards Views Michigan After Up And Down Season
Wilson said his relationship with the U-M coaches is very strong ahead of him joining the team this summer.
"It’s great," Wilson said. "We talk all the time. I think that it’s only going to get better from here. I love the offense, and they love what I can bring to it, so I’m excited for it."
After a rough start to the season, U-M's offense started to blossom mid-way through the season under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Wilson was pleased to see the progression.
"It started off pretty slow, but after that Penn State game, it really kicked off," Wilson said of the Wolverines' offense. "You can really see what the team can bring, and what they can do. I’m very excited. I feel like I fit right into that. I love watching the offense — how they play, the plays they run and how people make plays."
Wilson will certainly exemplify Gattis' mantra of "speed in space." He wouldn't go into detail, but it sounds like the Wolverines are planning on using the speedy wideout in a multitude of ways.
"Yeah, I’m not going to go into it too much, but they have multiple ways that they’ve been talking about me getting the ball," he said. "Not only me, but some of the other people that are going there, too."
Could that mean getting the ball early on in his freshman season? Wilson will have to earn his playing time, saying it's there for the taking.
"We don’t really talk about it," Wilson said about playing early. "I just feel like, whoever wants it, it’s going to be there for them to go up and play. Whoever’s making plays can start, so it’s really up to me if I want to play early."
Here's the video of Wilson's interview with Rivals.com's Woody Wommack:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook