MORE: Which team is hottest on the recruiting trail? In the last two weeks, there have been some important, hotly-contested commitments from Mid-Atlantic prospects that have the potential to really impact the college football world. Take a look at these 13 major commitments in the order they occurred and what they mean for each of the teams.

Patrick Garwo Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Evaluation: A tough downhill runner, Garwo is a perfect fit for Boston College and its scheme. He has good vision running between the tackles and does a better job at making defenders miss than most people think. Garwo can be a receiving threat out of the backfield, but his calling card is really his physical, bruising running style. Impact: Steve Addazio and his staff have AJ Dillon’s heir-apparent in Garwo. The running game is the cornerstone of everything Boston College does and Dillon is the engine that makes them go. Garwo will take that place when his time comes and now Boston College can focus on other areas of their recruiting class.

Keilan Robinson Rivals.com

Evaluation: Robinson is lightning in a bottle. He can score from anywhere on the field at any time as a runner or receiver. With the ball in his hands, Robinson does a very good job getting to the edge of the defense and beating defenders that might have an angle on him or finding cutback lanes. He is on the smaller side, but the strength and conditioning staff at Alabama will have him ready for the field in no time. Look for Robinson to really shine as a receiver out of the backfield and in the return game. Finding holes in the defense and picking up big chunks of yards is what he does best. Impact: Alabama is known for big, bruising backs that grind out tough yards and wear down defenses and Robinson is a perfect complement to that. His change of pace speed will catch defenses on their heels. Robinson is a mismatch against linebackers in pass coverage and Alabama’s coaching staff will surely find ways to put Robinson in those situations. Robinson’s commitment also underscores how well the Crimson Tide has done recruiting the Mid-Atlantic and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area in particular. He is one of three players in Alabama’s class from that region.

Triston Miller

Evaluation: Miller’s game is all about potential. He is pretty lean right now but he possesses all the physical tools and talents colleges look for in an offensive lineman. Miller’s quick feet and flexibility allow him to play low, use leverage, and drive defenders off the ball. His pass blocking technique is pretty good and it will be more effective once the strength and conditioning staff at NC State get a hold of him. Impact: The way NC State has been recruiting should be more of a national storyline because the program is picking up coveted prospects left and right. Miller was the 11th and final commitment for the Wolfpack in June, four of which were offensive linemen. The way NC State has shown how it can develop players, and linemen in particular, has really resonated with prospects, especially in-state prospects. That is one of the drivers of their current success on the recruiting trail and a big reason why Miller committed despite his ties to the rival Tar Heels.

Adarious Jones Rivals.com

Evaluation: A torn ACL last year really set Jones back, but his physical tools should translate nicely to the SEC. Quick at the snap, Jones was a penetrator, making a lot of plays in the backfield and chasing ball carriers down the line. His frame could hold more solid weight and that will get fixed once he gets on campus. We’ll learn a lot more about Jones’ game and his development this season. Impact: Jimbo Fisher and his staff hit the ground running in College Station and sit at No. 2 in the recruiting rankings. Jones fills a need for them on the interior of their defensive line and, in a class that is relatively thin at the position nationally, Jones is pretty good pick-up for Texas A&M.

William Pritchard

Evaluation: Pritchard is aggressive and he drives defenders off the ball. The Virginia Tech staff will love Pritchard’s quickness and the way he makes blocks at the second and third level to help runners break off big gains. Pirtchard does a pretty good job as a pass blocker but will face a bit of a learning curve against some of the quicker interior rushers at the next level. Impact: Virginia Tech’s offensive line should be pretty good this season and the team has a few good players in line to be major contributors over the next couple years. Pritchard falls into the latter category as a player that the Hokies will be able to count on after a year or two in the program learning the system.

Jake Hornibrook Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Evaluation: Hornibrook really impressed this offseason and has developed into the type of player that Stanford should be able to rely on. A really stout interior lineman, Hornibrook has the punch and upper body strength to knock defensive linemen off balance. He does a good job staying low and using every bit of leverage he can muster. Hornibrook's aggressive mentality is really going to help Stanford, especially in the running game. Impact: Only a class of nine players, Stanford's recruiting class is on the smaller side but still is very talented. Hornibrook is their second commitment on the offensive line and also their second commitment from the east coast. He is going to give David Shaw's squad some versatility on the offensive line because he could play tackle or guard if needed.

David Ojabo Rivals.com

Evaluation: Ojabo is nowhere near being a finished product and that's what makes him such an exciting prospect. His raw athleticism is pretty unique for a player his size and he is becoming a more dominant player as he fills out his frame and absorbs more technique. Right now Ojabo is mostly a speed rusher, but he is getting stronger and that is helping his inside countermoves become more effective. Impact: The Wolverines have had a great summer so far and now they sit at No. 4 in the team rankings. Ojabo is their fifth commitment on the defensive line and should end up contributing in a meaningful way during his second or third year on campus. There are a lot of defensive ends in this Michigan class, but Ojabo should stand out among the rest as a pure speed rusher with a ton of untapped potential.

Quinten Johnson Rivals.com

Evaluation: Johnson is a big-time player in the secondary that offenses should always keep an eye on. He has great instincts and shows very good anticipation. Johnson is more of an in-the-box safety, but has footwork to play cornerback if needed. He is a big-time hitter that has no problem getting involved against the run. Impact: Johnson is a great fit for what Michigan likes to do on defense. He is at his best when he is freed up to use those football instincts and just make plays. Michigan's plan is to use him in that Jabrill Peppers role so he will have the freedom to run to the ball wherever it is on the field.

Christian Rorie Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Evaluation: Rorie's future is probably on the interior of the defensive line and he has all the tools to be a consistent playmaker. His quickness and strong hands make it very difficult of any offensive lineman to stop him. Rorie's frame can hold a lot more solid weight and there is no telling how dominant he could be if he really fills out. Impact: Duke has a large group of defensive linemen in this class and Rorie seems to have the most versatility of any of them. He could play defensive end or defensive tackle in Durham but he will likely have more success as a defensive tackle. He could also see more playing time if he moved to defensive tackle because there is only one committed to Duke right now.

Cam Hart Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Evaluation: Hart is another really versatile prospect that could play both offense and defense at Notre Dame. His length, ball skills, and instincts help him affect the game in a variety of ways. Hart is a playmaker down the sideline and in the deep middle of the field where he can use his length to out-jump the opposition. His development will help determine which position he eventually specializes in. Impact: The Fighting Irish plan on using Hart as a wide receiver first and he is the tallest receiver currently committed to Notre Dame's fifth-ranked recruiting class. Hart is going to have to hit the ground running once he gets to South Bend if he hopes to contribute in a meaningful way during his first year. Notre Dame has a couple of taller receivers on their roster that are in line for big seasons, so Hart will have a couple teammates to learn from. That depth is key for Notre Dame and Hart's development.

Brendon Clark Hudl

Evaluation: Clark is a strong-armed quarterback that has done a great job of progressing over the last few years. He has come a long way when it comes to reading defenses and throwing with timing. Clark's throwing motion is close to where it needs to be and he does a good job of buying himself time with his quick footwork awareness. Impact: On paper, Notre Dame's quarterback room is in great shape with Brandon Wimbush, Ian Book, Avery Davis and Phil Jurkovec, so Clark will have time to learn the system and develop the finer points of his game. With transfers becoming a more popular option for college football players, it's important for teams to sign a quality quarterback in every class so they have depth.

John Metchie HeraldMailMedia.com

Evaluation: Metchie's versatility as a wide receiver is extremely valuable for a team like Alabama because he has very few weak points in his game and he can excel on routes all over the field. More of a long-strider, Metchie can get down field in a hurry but his real bread and butter are short and intermediate routes over the middle and towards the sideline because of his length. He is only about 6-feet tall, but his long arms and leaping ability allow him to play like a bigger receiver. Impact: Alabama is only taking a couple wide receivers in this recruiting class and Metchie was a major target for them because of how well he will complement the receivers already on Alabama's roster. Metchie's skill set will help the receiving corps stay well-rounded and ready to run just about any route with success. Expect him to settle into the Alabama offense and be a reliable target for the Crimson Tide quarterbacks.

Luke Wypler Ray Passaro of LI Sports Shots