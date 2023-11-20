Just when Michigan needed the momentum to be shifted in its tight 31-24 victory over Maryland on Saturday, fifth-year senior and two-time captain Mike Sainristil came up big with a pair of interceptions. Both of Sainristil's interceptions came in the second half when Maryland was threatening to take the lead.

It was his first two-interception game of his career, and his fourth and fifth picks of the season, which leads the team.

Sainristil earns the award for the first time of his career, and he becomes the first Michigan defender to win it since Josaiah Stewart on Oct. 2, 2023.

Sainristil is set to speak to the media, as well as join Jim Harbaugh and Steve Clinkscale on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show on Monday ahead of Michigan's winner-take-all matchup against Ohio State on Saturday.