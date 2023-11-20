Mike Sainristil earns B1G Defensive Player of Week award after two-INT day
Just when Michigan needed the momentum to be shifted in its tight 31-24 victory over Maryland on Saturday, fifth-year senior and two-time captain Mike Sainristil came up big with a pair of interceptions. Both of Sainristil's interceptions came in the second half when Maryland was threatening to take the lead.
It was his first two-interception game of his career, and his fourth and fifth picks of the season, which leads the team.
Sainristil earns the award for the first time of his career, and he becomes the first Michigan defender to win it since Josaiah Stewart on Oct. 2, 2023.
Sainristil is set to speak to the media, as well as join Jim Harbaugh and Steve Clinkscale on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show on Monday ahead of Michigan's winner-take-all matchup against Ohio State on Saturday.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram