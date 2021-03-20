Mike Smith Liked What He Saw From U-M's Unexpected Contributors Today
With senior forward Isaiah Livers out indefinitely with injury, the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team knew it would have to get some added contributions from players who don’t normally produce at a high level.
That’s exactly what it got in today’s 82-66 victory over Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Junior forward Brandon Johns — starting in place of Livers — tallied 11 points, while freshman guard Zeb Jackson registered six points on two three-pointers, and freshman forward Terrance Williams four points and three rebounds.
“Coach [Juwan Howard] always preaches a next man up mentality, and to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith exclaimed after the win, pouring in a team-high 18 points of his own.
“They [Jackson and Williams] did a tremendous job out there to help us. Zeb is a hard worker and wants to be out there helping us all the time. He wakes up at 7 and 8 AM every day and gets shots up, and that really shows his character.
“He’ll be a tremendous player for Michigan. Zeb showed a little bit today with what he has in his game. It builds confidence when you see the ball go in or when you do something good.
“That will help those two down the stretch, especially the next time their name is called.”
Livers’ absence has forced Johns into the starting lineup and has allowed Jackson and Williams to see increased playing time, with the latter two playing eight and 11 minutes today, respectively.
Johns has expectedly seen the most significant role increase of all, however, with his 25 minutes this afternoon representing a season high.
“Brandon is playing more aggressive with his increased minutes,” Smith observed. “We’ve been telling him he needs to be more aggressive. He has talent not everyone knows about and has stepped up the last few games and has played well for us.
“We’ll keep instilling that confidence in him.”
“Instilling confidence” in players is the name of the game for Howard, and has been during his entire tenure in Ann Arbor. It has been a narrative his players have echoed all season long, with Smith revealing that Howard has instilled the confidence in everyone “to know they’re still fine” without Livers being available.
Smith made it clear it has been tough without the 6-7 senior in the lineup, thanks to the way he [Livers] can “lead score and defend,” though the team has done a “tremendous job of adjusting” so far.
One aspect Michigan didn’t have to overcome today was postseason jitters. The Wolverines came out of the gates red-hot against the Tigers, jumping off to a quick 10-2 lead before Texas Southern even knew what had hit them.
Despite being a fifth-year senior, today was actually Smith’s first-ever postseason contest. Columbia never made the NCAA Tournament during his four years with the Blue Lions, nor did they ever play in the Ivy League’s conference tournament while he was on the team.
“Personally, I was a little nervous at first, never having been here,” Smith admitted in the postgame. “To finally be a part of this [the NCAA Tournament] was surreal. I don’t think anyone was nervous after tip off though.
“It was a feeling I’ll never forget, but the job isn’t done yet and we have to lock in and get ready for the next game.”
Michigan will next square off with LSU Monday in the NCAA Tournament's second round. The Tigers are 19-9 on the year and took down St. Bonaventure earlier today in their first-round game, 76-61.
