Michigan Wolverines basketball's Mike Smith had about as good of an experience as a player can have at a school in one season during a pandemic. After playing four years at Columbia, Smith, who is currently training ahead of the NBA Draft, transferred to U-M to play for head coach Juwan Howard and Co., and acquitted himself nicely from game one on. The Burr Ridge, Ill., native averaged nine points and a Big Ten-best 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the three-point arc. Following a season in which he led the Ivy League in scoring (22.8 points per game) and attempted over 19 shots per contest, Smith was able to morph his game into the style — and role, as a facilitator — that the Wolverines needed him to play. RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Caleb Houstan Is Ready To Impact RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Leaves With Legacy Secure

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith signed with Quartexx Basketball Group. (AP Images)

Smith learned plenty in his one year in Ann Arbor while making the jump from the Ivy League to the Big Ten and helping the Wolverines to an outright Big Ten title and Elite Eight berth, and he believes it helped prepare him for the next level, whether that be in the NBA, the G-League or overseas. "What I took away from this season for me is that I learned how to play hard," Smith said on the 'Defend The Block' podcast. "I learned how to play defense better than what I’ve done in the past — I think that’s a given, because that was a question, if I could play defense. If I couldn’t have played defense, I knew Coach wouldn’t have started me." The Maize and Blue are now in a similar situation as they were one year ago. They're set to bring in Coastal Carolina graduate transfer DeVante' Jones, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year who averaged 19.3 points per game last season as a combo guard. He will transition back to the point — where he excelled in 2019-20, averaging 5.7 assists per game — while simultaneously facing a step up in competition.

