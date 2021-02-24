Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith’s scoring numbers don’t jump off the page (8.6 points per game, which ranks fifth on the team), but the transfer from Columbia has nevertheless been one of the vital factors in the Maize and Blue’s rise to the sport's elite this season. Smith’s 5.4 assists per outing lead the Big Ten and his 47.6 three-point percentage is the third best mark in the conference, but the veteran presence and mature mindset he provides are just as important as his on-court contributions.

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Mike Smith is connecting on 47.6 percent of his threes this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard has developed a selfless and egoless culture during his short time at Michigan, and Smith is one of the numerous contributors who have helped make that culture what it is today. “I knew what I was getting into [when I came here],” he told reporters this afternoon on a Zoom press conference. “Everything Coach told me while I was being recruited has been the same— there haven’t been any setbacks. “He’s the same person every day — he’s always energetic and isn’t ever in a bad mood. He practices what he preaches. I made a great decision coming here and I’m glad Coach reached out to me and recruited me. “He gets angry when we don’t do things right, but it’s more along the lines of ‘I told you once, so let’s not let it happen again.’ He’s a player’s coach.” Senior guard Chaundee Brown is another veteran newcomer who has done everything that’s been expected of him and more. Like Smith, Brown’s stats don’t necessarily jump off the page (8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game), but his leadership and egoless attitude have been invaluable this season. Brown had already been turning into a fan favorite during the first two months of the year, and the 6-5 Orlando native only strengthened that notion this past Sunday when he poured in 15 points and pulled down three clutch offensive rebounds in U-M's 92-87 win at Ohio State. The senior’s energetic play was on full display in the second half especially, during a sequence when he pulled down a crucial board in a crowd of Buckeyes that eventually led to a layup.

