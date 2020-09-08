As a result, his .325 batting average places him sixth in the National League, with Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner leading the way with an impressive .362 average.

Former Michigan Wolverines baseball star and current San Diego Padres utility infielder Jake Cronenworth finally has enough plate appearances to qualify in the National League's batting race; players need 3.1 plate appearances per team game to qualify, and Cronenworth is now averaging exactly 3.1.

While the NL batting title will be tough for Cronenworth to take home during the game's final month of the regular-season, the league's Rookie of the Year Award may be his to lose.

He still owns far and away the best statistics of any rookie hitter in the National League, but will face some stiff pitching competition for the award, most notably in the forms of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dustin May (2.88 ERA in 40.2 innings) and Tony Gonsolin (0.76 ERA in 23.2 innings), the Cincinnati Reds' Tejay Antone (2.49 ERA in 25.1 innings), the St. Louis Cardinals' Kwang-hyun Kim (0.83 ERA in 21.2 innings) and the Miami Marlins' Sixto Sanchez (2.37 ERA in 19 innings).

“It’s an incredible honor even to be mentioned in that conversation,” Cronenworth said on Sept. 7, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. 'It’s a testament to the coaching staff and the players who helped me get to this point.'

"That’s how Cronenworth talks. He’s a pretty humble guy for whom this game seems fairly simple."

The 26-year old utility man San Diego acquired from Tampa Bay in December in a five-player deal has unexpectedly turned into a key factor in why the Padres — at 26-17 — own the National League's second-best record.

"[San Diego GM A.J.] Preller said the Padres had Cronenworth targeted going back to last year, when pro scouts Dom Viola and Keith Boeck, plus analyst Dave Cameron, 'felt he was a guy that could be something as an everyday player for us down the road,' Bernie Wilson of The Associated Press wrote on Sept. 4.

"'It's nice to get multiple looks and options. They weighed in and had him targeted, and it was something we were able to line up on. 'It's nice having guys who can play multiple positions, especially shortstop, like Jake can do,'' Preller said.

"''The thing our scouts had talked about was a guy that's unflappable and a guy that they felt like he is a very intelligent baseball player and a guy that's under control. We've seen all those things so far here in a short period of time.

"'He's come as advertised. He's obviously played very well right from the start.'"

"Cronenworth began exhibiting his versatility in college, including pitching. He said the Padres agreed he wouldn't pitch this year due to the pandemic-shortened season.

'"'I enjoy pitching. I think when I first initially did it, it came up as an idea and I thought it was a good opportunity to start doing something different,' Cronenworth said. 'Playing shortstop and pitching, not too many guys are doing that and I thought it was a good way to separate myself and create some opportunity.'

"With the 21-year-old [Fernando] Tatis expected to be the everyday shortstop for years to come, Cronenworth will be content to play wherever [Padres manager Jayce] Tingler pencils him in on the lineup sheet."