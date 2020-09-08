MLB Update: Now A Qualifier, Cronenworth Is 6th In NL's Batting Title Race
Former Michigan Wolverines baseball star and current San Diego Padres utility infielder Jake Cronenworth finally has enough plate appearances to qualify in the National League's batting race; players need 3.1 plate appearances per team game to qualify, and Cronenworth is now averaging exactly 3.1.
As a result, his .325 batting average places him sixth in the National League, with Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner leading the way with an impressive .362 average.
While the NL batting title will be tough for Cronenworth to take home during the game's final month of the regular-season, the league's Rookie of the Year Award may be his to lose.
He still owns far and away the best statistics of any rookie hitter in the National League, but will face some stiff pitching competition for the award, most notably in the forms of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dustin May (2.88 ERA in 40.2 innings) and Tony Gonsolin (0.76 ERA in 23.2 innings), the Cincinnati Reds' Tejay Antone (2.49 ERA in 25.1 innings), the St. Louis Cardinals' Kwang-hyun Kim (0.83 ERA in 21.2 innings) and the Miami Marlins' Sixto Sanchez (2.37 ERA in 19 innings).
“It’s an incredible honor even to be mentioned in that conversation,” Cronenworth said on Sept. 7, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. 'It’s a testament to the coaching staff and the players who helped me get to this point.'
"That’s how Cronenworth talks. He’s a pretty humble guy for whom this game seems fairly simple."
The 26-year old utility man San Diego acquired from Tampa Bay in December in a five-player deal has unexpectedly turned into a key factor in why the Padres — at 26-17 — own the National League's second-best record.
"[San Diego GM A.J.] Preller said the Padres had Cronenworth targeted going back to last year, when pro scouts Dom Viola and Keith Boeck, plus analyst Dave Cameron, 'felt he was a guy that could be something as an everyday player for us down the road,' Bernie Wilson of The Associated Press wrote on Sept. 4.
"'It's nice to get multiple looks and options. They weighed in and had him targeted, and it was something we were able to line up on. 'It's nice having guys who can play multiple positions, especially shortstop, like Jake can do,'' Preller said.
"''The thing our scouts had talked about was a guy that's unflappable and a guy that they felt like he is a very intelligent baseball player and a guy that's under control. We've seen all those things so far here in a short period of time.
"'He's come as advertised. He's obviously played very well right from the start.'"
"Cronenworth began exhibiting his versatility in college, including pitching. He said the Padres agreed he wouldn't pitch this year due to the pandemic-shortened season.
'"'I enjoy pitching. I think when I first initially did it, it came up as an idea and I thought it was a good opportunity to start doing something different,' Cronenworth said. 'Playing shortstop and pitching, not too many guys are doing that and I thought it was a good way to separate myself and create some opportunity.'
"With the 21-year-old [Fernando] Tatis expected to be the everyday shortstop for years to come, Cronenworth will be content to play wherever [Padres manager Jayce] Tingler pencils him in on the lineup sheet."
RP James Bourque, Washington Nationals (Played at U-M from 2012-14)
Made the 15-25 Nationals' Opening Day roster and proceeded to make two appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 1.1 innings and not giving up an earned run … He was sent to the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va., on Aug. 6, however, and has not rejoined the big league club since.
INF Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (2013-15)
Hitting .325 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 37 games for the 26-17 Padres, to go along with a .378 on-base percentage and a .979 OPS … His 11 doubles, three triples and .325 batting average all lead the team (among players who have appeared in at least two games).
"In talking about the Padres’ lineup after Sunday’s game, A’s pitcher [Mike Fiers] became the third player to refer to Padres rookie Jake Cronenworth in a certain way — if with an extraneous 's' this time," Acee wrote yesterday.
"'The obvious is the top of the lineup,' Fiers said. 'But even the middle to the end, every one of those guys can hit it out of the ballpark. They put together good at-bats. I don’t think anybody talked about the Cronensworth guy or whatever.
"'I think he’s hitting sixth in their lineup, and I think he’s hitting like .330. He puts together great at-bats, squares the ball up a lot. Their lineup is deep and they have a lot of depth. You definitely have to be on your A-game pitching against their lineup.'
'"It’s nice to know guys are noticing me,' Cronenworth said with a smile."
Jake Cronenworth was asked what winning Rookie of the Year would mean to him: pic.twitter.com/RS7lnpsxot— 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 7, 2020
Jake Cronenworth was asked his thoughts about players on other teams calling him "that Cronenworth guy": pic.twitter.com/MKNbeQMAqC— 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 7, 2020
Jake Cronenworth puts the #Padres ahead 3-2 with an RBI double. #FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/0uVE2L21Q2— Justin Groc 🎥 (@jgroc) September 6, 2020
Jake Cronenworth drives home Wil Myers. #Padres #FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/vktneNLvP2— Justin Groc 🎥 (@jgroc) September 5, 2020
SP Rich Hill, Minnesota Twins (2000-02)
Owns a 3.86 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP in five starts and 21 innings pitched on the year … Also spent time on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, which is the reason for his low innings total and minimal number of starts.
"Hill allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Sunday against the Tigers," the RotoWire staff at CBS Sports wrote on Sept. 7. "He did not factor into the decision.
"Hill allowed a run in each of the first two innings, but settled in from there to hold the Tigers scoreless in his last three frames. He generated only five swinging strikes, but still managed to rack up five punchouts on the strength of 19 called strikes on a total of 77 pitches.
"Hill has worked five innings in three of his five starts this season, and he's now given up more than two runs on only one occasion."
#MNTwins pitcher Rich Hill on Astudillo behind the dish: “We worked really well together” pic.twitter.com/7LjTmbJLP7— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 6, 2020
OF Ryan LaMarre, Chicago Cubs (2008-11)
Signed to a minor league contract by the 24-18 Cubs on July 24, but has yet to appear in the Majors this season … LaMarre played in 14 games last year with the Minnesota Twins, but only hit .217 with two homers and three RBI in 23 at-bats.
SP Clayton Richard, Chicago White Sox (2005)
Signed to a minor league deal by the 26-15 White Sox on Aug. 4, but has yet to receive a call-up to the team's big league roster … Richard is 36 years old and spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, but struggled mightily to the tune of a 5.96 ERA in 45.1 innings pitched and 10 starts.
