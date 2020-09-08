 Michigan Wolverines Football: The Latest On The Potential For Fall Football
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 10:31:41 -0500') }}

The Latest On The Potential For Fall Big Ten Football

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Plenty of pressure is being applied to Big Ten Presidents and Commissioner Kevin Warren for an October start to the conference season ... here's the latest.

TUESDAY THOUGHTS: FALL FOOTBALL AND THE BIG TEN

Michigan Wolverines football players continue to practice in hopes of playing this fall.
Michigan Wolverines football players continue to practice in hopes of playing this fall. (AP Photos)

