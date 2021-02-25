New Michigan Wolverines football co-defensive coordinator Maurice “Mo” Linguist appeared on Jon Jansen’s “In the Trenches” podcast to discuss not only his background and what made him who he is today, but also the philosophy and mentality he’s bringing to the Maize and Blue’s defense. Linguist and co-coordinator Mike Macdonald will handle the defensive unit next fall, while the former will also coach U-M’s defensive backs. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Linguist had never worked together before, though the latter revealed “things just clicked” when the U-M head man reached out to him this offseason.

Michigan Wolverines football's Mo Linguist coached with the Dallas Cowboys' secondary in 2020. (Michigan Football Twitter)

“The initial contact was when he reached out and expressed his interest,” Linguist recalled. “We had quality good conversations about the vision for Michigan and the football program, and where we are and what we can become. “We shared a similar vision. Michigan is a powerhouse and the winningest program of all time, has the largest stadium in the nation, is a top five academic school and one of the best universities in the world with some of the best people. “Michigan is an academic and football powerhouse. We’re making inroads with the top recruits around the nation. We’re establishing connections with those who are already here with the Wolverine uniform on.” U-M’s defense finished a dismal 84th in the nation last season under former defensive coordinator Don Brown, following five consecutive top 11 finishes in Harbaugh’s first five years on the job. When asked about schematics and philosophies, Linguist explained to Jansen that Michigan’s defense won’t necessarily be about “what we’re doing, but how we’re doing it.” “If I had to ask one question about what I want to see when we play, the word that comes to mind is ‘play style,’” Linguist explained. “A lot of schemes have been successful, but the common denominator is how you play the game. “No scheme can outdo when your play style isn’t where it needs to be. The confidence, determination, grit and values Midwestern people and states stand for is what we want to put on the field. “We want to play with a shocking level of effort. We want people flipping through the channels and stop what they’re doing, and say ‘Wow, these guys play so hard.’ We want non-football fans to be attracted to our team and our program because of what we stand for. “We’ll fight and scratch and claw to win the down until the referee says we can’t play football anymore. We can have no question about how we play the game, and that should be infectious and shown in everything we do and who we are. “We have full intention to represent Michigan and all the fans with that toughness, grit and play style every single day.” Linguist noted he developed his aforementioned mentality during his days as a player at Mesquite High School in Texas and then at Baylor University, and eventually during his numerous coaching stops. The new U-M co-defensive coordinator has coached at Power Conference schools such as Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Texas A&M, while also mentoring the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary last season. “I’m 36 so I don’t know if I’m an old young guy or a young old guy,” Linguist laughed. “I’ve always kept the perspective from when you were sitting in the players’ chairs. “When I teach and coach, I look to connect and move the needle with people. How can I reach a guy? How can we get you to where we want you to be? How can I give you the tools necessary to succeed? “That’s what we’re doing as coaches, to prepare you mentally and physically and psychologically for the things coming your way. It’s ultimately up to the players to go out there and perform. “The game is won by players, but it’s a partnership. The game is about getting the right men in the room and getting them connected and moving the needle. Collectively as a leader, we’re working toward getting them in the position to be successful and watching them take what we give them and running with it.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Building a football team obviously starts on the recruiting trail, and Linguist has hit the ground running in that regard. Two four-star defensive backs have committed to the Wolverines since Linguist was hired, in Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson’s Taylor Groves and Germantown (Tenn.) High’s Kody Jones. Both players cited their relationship with Linguist as one of the primary factors for their commitments. “God gives people DNA and their own personality and makeup, so I look at what kind of DNA players have,” the new U-M coach explained. “You try to find out what’s in their brain and mind, so it’s a constant evaluation. “If you ask a simple question about what someone is doing that weekend, Guy A may say he’s going to a movie or hang out with friends, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Guy B might say he’s going to get a second workout in and watch film and lift weights, and over the long haul, those are the guys [who succeed at a high level]. “There’s no magic pill in this game. There’s a grit and determination planted inside the successful people — carpenters, musicians, entertainers, coaches, etc. You try to see if that 16 or 17-year old has that inside them. “It takes strain and sacrifice to be good at what you want to do. That’s what I look at it in the early stages, along with size, strength and athletic ability. Everyone’s path is a little different, and great players come in different shapes, sizes and forms. “You’re trying to find winners and those who get it and whether or not they have what it takes. There’s no perfect player or person. Do they meet the thresholds? That’s where coaching comes into play, with the teaching and connection. “It’s a balancing act of growth and development, and analyzing. It’s a never-ending cycle. When you get it right and hit it on the head, it moves the needle in your program.”