We take a look back this morning at what went right and what all went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. The coaching and performance of U-M's team were both subpar once again this weekend, though there were a few bright spots we've singled out as well. It was another all-around disappointing performance that we've summed up below in this season's fourth edition of "Monday Morning Quarterback."

Michigan Wolverines football WR Giles Jackson hails from Antioch, Calif. (AP Images)

Key Moment of the Game

On Michigan's first offensive play of the game, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton threw a pass to fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks in traffic. The pass hit Eubanks in the face, ricocheted into the air and was intercepted by Badger safety Scott Nelson. The play set the tone for the night perfectly – Milton throwing into coverage, Eubanks failing to make a contested catch and Wisconsin making a nice play on the ball. The Badgers already led 7-0 at this point and would capitalize off the turnover by finding the end zone again just a few plays later. That turnover and score was probably enough to crush the already-weak mindset of a group of Wolverines who have no clue how to handle adversity. It was a pathetic offensive play on a pathetic night for a U-M squad who doesn't seem to mind letting themselves get embarrassed.

Three Things That Worked

1. Cade McNamara's First Drive The redshirt freshman quarterback was put into the game in favor of Milton late in the third quarter and immediately gave the club a spark. He drove the team 74 yards in just four plays, capping things off with a beautiful 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil in the end zone. 2. Punting We're really digging here, because there so few positives to be found from this one. Redshirt junior Brad Robbins had another nice night punting the ball, averaging 42.4 yards on five attempts. 3. N/A

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Rush Defense Michigan let Wisconsin run all over it the entire night, en route to 341 yards on the ground. The Badgers averaged 6.7 yards per carry, and were especially good at embarrassing U-M by running the same jet sweep play to perfection over and over again, as if the Michigan coaches had never seen it before. 2. The All-Around Offensive Effort The Wolverines' rushing attack was nonexistent once again (47 rushing yards), and the passing attack saw Milton throws picks on the team's first two series before getting benched in the third quarter. All in all, Michigan only put up 219 yards on a Badger defense that hadn't taken the field in three weeks. 3. Pride If these U-M coaches and players have any pride left, it was nowhere to be found on Saturday night. So many question marks reside surrounding this program's incompetence right now, with perhaps none more pressing than why these players or coaches don't seem to take pride in anything they do.

Position-by-Position Battles