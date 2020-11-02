It was an all-around baffling performance that we've summed up here in this season's second edition of "Monday Morning Quarterback."

We take a look back this morning at what went right and what all went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Saturday's loss to Michigan State. The coaching and performance of U-M's team were both subpar this weekend, though there were a few bright spots we've singled out as well.

At the 11:01 mark of the first quarter, MSU redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi fired a deep pass to freshman receiver Ricky White along the sideline, which he hauled in in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to put the Spartans up 7-0.

White had a step on U-M redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green during the entire route, and unbeknownst at the time, began a trend of big passing plays that would continue throughout the day.

It may seem odd to peg a play that occurred just four minutes in as the "key moment of the game," but it was more about what the play represented and the impact it would have on MSU's whole team.

They believed they could win from that point on, and — judging by the way Michigan played the rest of the way — struck fear into the Wolverine players.