Monday Musings: Thank You Fran McCaffery, Jalen’s Jab, Webber & More
Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery’s take on John Beilein, Jalen Rose’s jab at the coach, Chris Webber’s Juwan Howard endorsement and more …
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook