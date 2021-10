Michigan's defense has had a couple bad halves and will face bigger tests (after this week's game with Northwestern), but the Wolverines are still No. 9 nationally in scoring defense under new coordinator Mike Macdonald. One defender in particular is stating his case for team's 'most improved player' since the beginning of the year, having been dominant in a few games.

SECOND LOOK: Michigan at Nebraska Film Analysis

RELATED: Michigan Football Moves Up In Polls After Bye Week