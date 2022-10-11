On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten Network announced a slew of new on-air talent that it would be adding to its basketball coverage for the upcoming Big Ten basketball season. Among those additions was former Michigan basketball player, and current forward for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon will work with current women's basketball analysts Christy Winters-Scott, Autumn Johnson, Meghan McKeown and Stephanie White. The five women will headline the women's basketball coverage this season for BTN.

As many now know, Hillmon played four seasons at Michigan and is commonly recognized as the best player to ever play for the program. She never averaged fewer than 13 points in her four seasons as a Wolverine, and she played a prominent role in leading the Wolverines to their first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

In her first season with the Atlanta Dream, Hillmon averaged 4.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She appeared in 34 of Atlanta's 36 games, and she started in 12.

Hillmon reached double-figures in points four times in her rookie season, and she recorded her first career double-double on July 15 with a 13-point, 11-rebound effort against the Connecticut Sun.