New 2021 Rivals250 Loaded With Michigan Recruiting Targets
Rivals rankings week continued today with the release of the full updated 2021 Rivals250.
Tuesday marked the release of the Rivals100, which featured Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy as well as a number of high profile recruiting targets for the Wolverines.
Today, we get to take a dive into Michigan recruits ranked Nos. 101-250.
At the running back position, a pair of targets in Southeast made the list in Grayson’s (Ga.) Phil Mafah (No. 146) and Graceville’s Xavian Sorey (No. 173). Rockdale’s (Texas) Cam’ron Valdez checked in at No. 175. Michigan was the first school to extend a scholarship to Valdez.
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product Dekel Crowdus (No. 128) highlights the wide receiver list. Crowdus visited Michigan for the Big House BBQ last month and has high interest in the Wolverines.
Hapeville Charter’s (Ga.) Jaquez Smith (No. 113), Aledo’s (Texas) JoJo Earle (No. 161) and Wise’s (Md.) Jalil Farooq were other wide receiver prospects with Michigan offers on the list.
A pair of tight ends also made the list in Ravenwood’s (Tenn.) Jake Briningstool (No. 131) and Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson’s Gage Wilcox (No. 234).
The offensive line group is absolutely loaded with Michigan recruits.
Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi came in at No. 155. The Stevenson (Mich.) product committed to the Wolverines in March over offers from a handful of major programs.
Several targets that have visited Michigan also made the list, including Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech’s Raheem Anderson, Spring Valley’s (W. Va.) Wyatt Millum (No. 158), Oak Park’s (Mich.) Rayshaun Benny (No. 179) and New Trier’s (Ill.) David Davidkov (No. 239).
Saguaro’s (Ariz.) Bram Walden (No. 101), Brentwood Academy’s (Tenn.) Eli Sutton (No. 153), Fossil Ridge’s (Colo.) Trey Zuhn (No. 159), Robinson’s (Va.) Tristan Leigh (No. 164), Richmond Foster’s (Texas) Reuben Fatheree (No. 177) and Desert Pines’ (Nev.) Tiaoalii Savea (No. 204) were other offensive linemen with Michigan offers on the list.
The defensive line group was equally as loaded as a whopping 14 Michigan targets made the list.
Some of the higher ranked defensive linemen were Blaie Academy’s (N.J.) Aaron Armitage (No. 106), Ocean Lakes’ (Va.) Naquan Brown (No. 116), Saguaro’s (Ariz.) Quintin Somerville (No. 123), IMG Academy’s (Fla.) JC Latham (No. 125), Westlake’s (Calif.) Victory Vaka (No. 126), St. Peter’s Prep’s (N.J.) George Rooks (No. 134) and Clear Creek Amana’s (Iowa) TJ Bollers (No. 136).
Lutheran North’s Travion Ford (No. 172), Stonewall Jackson’s (Va.) Tyleik Williams (No. 211), Armwood’s (Fla.) Desmond Watson (No. 228), Douglas County’s (Ga.) Jonathan Jefferson (No. 229), Highland Springs’ (Va.) Kevin Gilliam (No. 233), Suffield Academy’s KeChaun Bennett (No. 241) and Clovis’ (Calif.) Keanu Williams (No. 248) made the list as well.
Linebacker is a premium position, so it’s no surprise Michigan has offers out to a number of prospects in the Rivals250, including Duncanville’s (Texas) Kendrick Blackshire (No. 121), St. Frances’ (Md.) Aaron Willis (No. 129), West Lafayette’s (Ind.) Yanni Karlaftis (No. 138), Quince Orchards’ (Md.) Demeioun Robinson (No. 165), Ironton’s (Ohio) Reid Carrico (No. 170), Belleville’s (Mich.) Jamari Buddin (No. 187), Eau Gallie’s (Fla.) Dink Jackson (No. 224), Carrollton’s (Ga.) Chaz Chambliss (No. 235) and Centennial’s (Fla.) Deshauwn Alleyne (No. 244).
The lone defensive back target on the list is St. Frances (Md.) cornerback Clinton Burton, who checked in at No. 167.
Five athletes rounded out the Michigan targets on the list — Lincoln’s (Wash.) Julien Simon (No. 102), Oaks Christian’s (Calif.) Ethan Calvert (No. 186), Neumann-Goretti’s (Pa.) Tysheem Johnson (No. 218), Central Gwinnett’s (Ga.) Daejon Reynolds (No. 220) and Grandview’s (Texas) Dametrious Crownover (No. 245).
---
