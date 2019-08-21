Highly touted offensive lineman Raheem Anderson visited Michigan this offseason. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

At the running back position, a pair of targets in Southeast made the list in Grayson’s (Ga.) Phil Mafah (No. 146) and Graceville’s Xavian Sorey (No. 173). Rockdale’s (Texas) Cam’ron Valdez checked in at No. 175. Michigan was the first school to extend a scholarship to Valdez. Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product Dekel Crowdus (No. 128) highlights the wide receiver list. Crowdus visited Michigan for the Big House BBQ last month and has high interest in the Wolverines.

Hapeville Charter’s (Ga.) Jaquez Smith (No. 113), Aledo’s (Texas) JoJo Earle (No. 161) and Wise’s (Md.) Jalil Farooq were other wide receiver prospects with Michigan offers on the list. A pair of tight ends also made the list in Ravenwood’s (Tenn.) Jake Briningstool (No. 131) and Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson’s Gage Wilcox (No. 234).