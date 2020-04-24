Former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz became the first U-M player selected in this year's NFL draft when he was chosen by the New Orleans Saints at No. 24 overall last night, and linebacker Josh Uche became the second when the New England Patriots took him in the second round this evening (No. 60 overall pick). The pass rushing specialist will now be reunited with a former U-M teammate in Foxborough, in defensive end Chase Winovich. Uche's stock had skyrocketed in recent months after he announced his departure from Michigan, thanks in large part to Pro Football Focus naming him the single best player at January's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the past two years. (Brandon Brown)

"This is the typical New England Patriot pick, a guy that can play multiple positions," ESPN draft analyst Louis Riddick explained. "As a linebacker, he can play on the line of scrimmage and rush the passer, he can stack off the ball and play in a 4-3, he can stack off the ball and play a 3-4 — but the thing he can really do is get after the passer because he’s got tremendous first-step quickness. "He’s got power, and he’s got power to rush the passer, stand up tight ends and offensive tackles in the run game, and he’s got an instinctive nose for the football — he always seems to be around the ball, never gives up, has tremendous speed, tremendous tackling ability and a strong upper body. "He’s just one of those guys you wonder why didn’t he play even more for the Michigan Wolverines? He should’ve never come off the field because he’s that multi-positional player. [New England head coach] Bill Belichick is going to find a way to turn into a superstar."