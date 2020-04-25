In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Michigan offensive guard Mike Onwenu. He will join Josh Uche as Wolverines that were drafted by the Patriots in this years draft. Former teammate Chase Winovich is also on the roster. Onwenu is the sixth U-M player to be drafted in this year's draft, joining Uche, Ben Bredeson, Michael Danna, Khaleke Hudson and Cesar Ruiz. RELATED: The Kansas City Chiefs Select DE Michael Danna In The Fifth Round RELATED: Washington Redskins Draft Michigan's Khaleke Hudson In The Fifth Round

Michigan Wolverines football offensive guard Michael Onwenu was drafted by the Patriots. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"The 344-pound guard reminds me of a guy, Bennie Anderson, who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's a mauler, brawler, a finisher in the run game. You're not going to get through him in pass pro, through his chest because he's just too big and too strong. "He's just a little bit limited once he gets out in space You're not drafting him to do that. You're drafting him to move the person that's right over his nose, something he did very well at the University of Michigan."

Another Wolverine!#Patriots select G Michael Onwenu with the 182nd overall pick. pic.twitter.com/LXzl2z11bx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020