Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZiBub3RlOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBMaW5lYmFja2VyICM0IEph Y29ieSBXaW5kbW9uIGNhbiBiZSBzZWVuIGluIHRoZSB2aWRlbyBwdXNoaW5n IEdlbW9uIEdyZWVuLiBIZSB0aGVuIHB1dHMgaGlzIGhlbG1ldCBvbiB3aGls ZSB0aGUgYXNzYXVsdCBpcyBvY2N1cmluZyBhbmQgdGhyb3dzIGEgcHVuY2gg YXQgd2hhdCBhcHBlYXJzIHRvIGJlIEdyZWVuJiMzOTtzIG1pZHNlY3Rpb24g YXQgdGhlIDoxOCBwb2ludCBvZiB0aGUgdmlkZW8uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby82QXZUcWlZOGNhIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNkF2VHFpWThjYTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmV2b3IgTWNDdWUgKEB0cmV2b3JtY2N1ZSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cmV2b3JtY2N1ZS9zdGF0dXMv MTU4NzE1MTQ3OTI5MDI4NjA4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDMxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Windmon is a pivotal piece for the Spartans. He is a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week so far in 2022; without him, a vital part of the defense will be missing, making him & his production far more challenging to replenish than the four suspended players. Immediately after the game, Windmon was at the podium with MSU DB Xavier Henderson. When asked if they saw the incident, Henderson responded 'no' while Windmon shook his head. The answer can be seen below at the beginning of the video.