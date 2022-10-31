New Video Shows Unpunished MSU Starter Heavily Involved In Tunnel Assault
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game.
None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green.
Windmon is a pivotal piece for the Spartans. He is a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week so far in 2022; without him, a vital part of the defense will be missing, making him & his production far more challenging to replenish than the four suspended players.
Immediately after the game, Windmon was at the podium with MSU DB Xavier Henderson. When asked if they saw the incident, Henderson responded 'no' while Windmon shook his head.
The answer can be seen below at the beginning of the video.
As if any more needed to be asked, this new footage now begs the question: Did Tucker & MSU administration know Windmon was a critical factor in the beatdown of Green before making the suspension decisions? Or did the ESPN video shock them, too?
The story continues to unfold by the hour.
Stay locked to Maize & Blue Review for continuous updates on this developing situation.
