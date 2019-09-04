NEWS: Michigan’s pass protection from the running backs was outstanding for an opener, very good regardless where the game fell on the schedule.

Jim Harbaugh’s 2019 Michigan football team was sloppy at times in its opener, but there was plenty to like. We tackle Harbaugh’s words in News & Views format …

HARBAUGH: “I’ve got to give Jay Harbaugh credit there, the running back coach, to get it taught to all the backs. There were five or six that played in the game and tp all be good, all be perfect, was great.

“It’s eye-catching with [freshman] Zach Charbonnet, because it just looks like it comes easy to him, like difficult math equations that guys get. It catches your attention.”

VIEWS: Redshirt frosh Hassan Haskins got beat on one, but the point stands — the backs were really good in this role, especially Charbonnet. Teammates told us he did nothing but hit the weight room and dive into the playbook this spring and summer, and it showed. He was better in his first game than any back in the role over the last several years.