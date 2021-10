Newsstand: Early Line Comes In On Michigan At Michigan State Showdown

The Michigan Wolverines did their part and moved to 7-0 on Saturday in a 33-7 win over Northwestern, which sets up an epic showdown in East Lansing next weekend. The Michigan State Spartans also sit at 7-0 coming off of a bye week. With the dust settled, Vegas is starting to weigh in.

According to the early line released from Draftkings and Vegas Insider on Sunday, Michigan opens the week as a 2.5-point favorite over the Spartans in East Lansing. The over/under for total points scored sits at 51.