Keep it locked here as we provide updates all weekend long on how the Michigan Wolverines' football players are performing at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

We will have the latest on how they all do in their on-field drills, what's being said about them by analysts and more.

Three U-M offensive linemen will be going through workouts today — Mike Onwenu, Cesar Ruiz and Jon Runyan — while Ben Bredeson will sit out the physical portion with injury.