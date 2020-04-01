We have rounded up several of the latest NFL mock drafts (all of which have been written since March 21) around the internet, and have singled out where each of them are projecting former Michigan Wolverines football players to go. We have also included three different seven-round projections below, with two of the three predicting nine Maize and Blue players to come off the board (which would be tied for the fourth best draft class in school history).

The Michigan Wolverines football's 2019 pass defense finished 10th nationally. (Per Kjeldsen)

Todd McShay, ESPN: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay's Post-Free Agency Predictions for Rounds 1 and 2 (March 30) • Cesar Ruiz — Second Round (No. 35 overall) to the Detroit Lions "The Lions lost [Denver Broncos offensive lineman] Graham Glasgow in free agency, and they could find a replacement early on Day 2. Ruiz is my top-ranked center, and the Lions were middle of the pack in 2019 in both rushing offense and pass protection." • Josh Uche — Second Round (No. 51 overall) to the Dallas Cowboys "[Free agent defensive end] Robert Quinn's absence leaves a hole opposite [Dallas defensive end] DeMarcus Lawrence. Uche had 8.5 sacks last season at Michigan."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Four-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Six Trades Shake up Round 1 (March 26) • Cesar Ruiz — Second Round (No. 39 overall) to the New York Giants • Josh Uche — Second Round (No. 55 overall) to the Baltimore Ravens • Ben Bredeson — Third Round (No. 92 overall) to the Baltimore Ravens

Luke Easterling, DraftWire.USAToday.com: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: 4-Round Projections After Free Agency (March 29) • Cesar Ruiz — First Round (No. 26 overall) to the Miami Dolphins "Let’s keep with the 'protect [former Alabama quarterback] Tua [Tagovailoa] at all costs' mentality here. Yes, it would be tempting to take the top running back off the board here, but the depth of this year’s class should give Miami better value on Day 2. "Instead, they grab this year’s best interior blocker in Ruiz, who is just 20 years old and already as athletic and physical as they come." • Donovan Peoples-Jones — Third Round (No. 85 overall) to the Detroit Lions • Josh Uche — Third Round (No. 92 overall) to the Baltimore Ravens • Ben Bredeson — Third Round (No. 101 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks • Khaleke Hudson — Fourth Round (No. 137 overall) to the Jacksonville Jaguars • Lavert Hill — Fourth Round (No. 140 overall) to the Jacksonville Jaguars • Jon Runyan — Fourth Round (No. 145 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Free-Agency Predictions (April 1) • Cesar Ruiz — First Round (No. 31 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers "You’d love to see a cornerback here for the 49ers, but a small run on them has left the pick a reach at this position. A trade back would also be fitting, but in a mock with no trades, the 49ers instead grab a plug-and-play starter at center who could also be a high-caliber guard. "With the injury to [San Francisco center] Weston Richburg potentially costing him the 2020 season and center so vital in [49ers head coach Kyle] Shanahan’s offense, Cesar Ruiz becomes a need and a value. "He’s a mean but agile centerpiece in the middle of the offensive line, and he has the moves to get upfield and lock out in the zone-blocking scheme. Again, a cornerback here wouldn’t surprise, but the fit would have to be phenomenal to pass on Ruiz." • Josh Uche — Third Round (No. 68 overall) to the New York Jets • Donovan Peoples-Jones — Third Round (No. 82 overall) to the Dallas Cowboys • Ben Bredeson — Fourth Round (No. 129 overall) to the Baltimore Ravens • Lavert Hill — Fifth Round (No. 172 overall) to the New England Patriots • Josh Metellus — Fifth Round (No. 178 overall) to the Denver Broncos • Jon Runyan — Sixth Round (No. 196 overall) to the Chicago Bears • Sean McKeon — Seventh Round (No. 227 overall) to the Miami Dolphins • Mike Onwenu — Seventh Round (No. 234 overall) to the Los Angeles Rams