The first round of the NFL playoffs is officially in the books, and former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady unsurprisingly stole the show this past weekend. He threw for 381 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Tampa Bay's 31-23 triumph at Washington, with the Buccaneers next turning their attention to a showdown with the New Orleans Saints this upcoming weekend. Two other Wolverines earned starts in the first round of the playoffs as well, in Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and Saints right guard Cesar Ruiz. The complete list of Michigan Men on NFL postseason rosters is below.



Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (AP Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

The Packers enjoyed a first round bye this past weekend, and will next host the Rams Saturday afternoon … Braden appeared in four affairs off the bench this season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 22 of his 40 passes for 381 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Tampa Bay's 31-23 win at Washington … Brady finished the regular season with a 65.7 completion percentage, 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 picks … His 40 scoring tosses were tied for the second most in the NFL, while his 4,633 yards checked in third.

Heinicke having an incredible game, but...



Beating Tom Brady in the playoffs is a tad difficult.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/VWU0TXLT8B — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2021

TOM BRADY. ANTONIO BROWN. POSTSEASON TD.



Tampa Bay holds the early two score lead.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/k4AEzjJ6C8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2021

No one makes fun of Tom Brady like Tom Brady. 😂



(📸: @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/cVZA6haf5w — theScore (@theScore) January 12, 2021

Tom Brady: 90.8 PFF grade vs. WFT



No other QB earned a 80+ grade against Washington this season. pic.twitter.com/gwz4YLzU95 — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

Highest-graded QBs since Week 13:

🔹 Tom Brady - 95.0

🔹 Josh Allen - 92.9 pic.twitter.com/noyOXxOnPw — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2021

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee issue Jan. 9 and did not see the field in Baltimore's 20-13 victory at Tennessee as a result … Bredeson competed in 10 clashes off the bench this season, seeing time on both offense and special teams.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 triumph over Cleveland Oct. 18 and missed the rest of the year, including Sunday night's 48-37 loss to the Browns … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs enjoyed a first round bye this weekend and will next host the Browns Sunday afternoon … Charlton was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture and missed the rest of the team's campaign … Prior to the injury, he saw time in seven games (no starts) and compiled seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City had a first round bye and will next turn its attention to a Sunday afternoon matchup with Cleveland … Clark started 15 of the Chiefs' 16 outings this season and logged 29 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Frank Clark Season Stats (15 games)



29 total tackles

8 TFL

15 QB Hits

6 sacks

2 PD

1 FR

12.1% Missed tackle %@ChiefsFocus @JpChiefs #Chiefskingdom @TheRealFrankC_ pic.twitter.com/qLgmV37TJt — ChiefsFocus: Behind The Numbers (@CFStatistics) January 6, 2021

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had the opening round of the playoffs off and will next take on the Browns Sunday afternoon … Danna received playing time in 13 showdowns (one start) and notched 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

The Packers enjoyed a first round bye this past weekend and will next host the Rams Saturday afternoon at 4:35 ET … Gary started four of the 15 tilts he participated in, posting 34 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery for one yard.

#Packers Total Pressures

(H/t @JacobMorley)



First 8 Weeks

Za'Darius Smith: 23

Rashan Gary: 11

Preston Smith: 10



Final 8 Weeks@TheRealZSmith: 28@RashanAGary: 28@PrestonSmith94: 16



D-🚂 heating up at the right time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uDldDZVSl0 — Hogg (@HoggNFL) January 8, 2021

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain and missed the rest of Pittsburgh's season, including Sunday night's 48-37 loss to the Browns … Prior to the injury, Gentry started one of the two affairs he competed in, but didn't rack up any statistics.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Played 81 percent of the Colts' special teams snaps in their 27-24 loss at Buffalo, but didn't record any stats … Glasgow saw the field on special teams in 13 of Indianapolis' 16 regular-season clashes (no action on defense, and missed three while on the coronavirus list) and registered nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the Saints' practice squad and did not play in their 21-9 win over Chicago … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, but only competed in two contests with the former, tallying three tackles.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had a first round bye in the playoffs and will square off with Cleveland Sunday … Henne received playing time in three games (one start) this year and completed 28 of his 38 passes (73.6 percent) for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve list Oct. 21 with a back injury and missed the rest of the season, including Saturday's 30-20 loss to the Rams … Hill was limited to just two outings due to the ailment, totaling 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Accumulated two tackles while playing 90 percent of Washington's special teams snaps (none on defense) in its 31-23 setback to Tampa Bay … Hudson competed in all 16 regular-season showdowns (two starts) and compiled 14 tackles and two tackles for loss, including a fake punt he sniffed out and stopped in the club's Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and missed the rest of the season, including Sunday afternoon's 20-13 defeat to the Ravens … Prior to the setback, Lewan started all five tilts at left tackle for the Titans.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played just 49 percent of Los Angeles' special teams snaps (none on defense) in its 30-20 win at Seattle, but didn't log any stats … Long started one of the 16 affairs he competed in this season and notched seven tackles.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Posted one tackle off the bench in the Seahawks' 30-20 home loss to the Rams Saturday evening … Mone competed in 10 clashes as a backup (missed six contests with an ankle sprain), racking up nine tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs enjoyed a first round bye this weekend … Omameh started one of the seven games he participated in this season, with six of his appearances coming as a member of the Raiders … He was waived by Las Vegas Dec. 14, claimed by the Saints Dec. 15, and then signed by Kansas City Dec. 26 after never having competed in an outing with New Orleans.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Started the Browns' 48-37 win at Pittsburgh and hauled in one reception for eight yards, while recording eight yards on one punt return … Peoples-Jones started two of the 12 regular-season showdowns he played in, reeling in 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … He also averaged 4.3 yards on 18 punt returns and 21.1 yards on 18 kicks brought back.

We can't help but notice the great blocking by Donovan Peoples-Jones (#11) on this TD



pic.twitter.com/TjJJu9E75n — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) January 11, 2021

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears … Ruiz began nine of the 15 regular-season tilts he participated in, with each of his starting assignments coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay had a first round postseason bye … Runyan competed in all 16 regular-season affairs (no starts) this season.

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers