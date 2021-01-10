 Michigan Wolverines football commits and targets were in playoff action yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 10

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"A lot of great buzz on Michigan LB signee Junior Colson here at practice. Coaches love him and are in awe of his athleticism at his size."
— TheWolverine's EJ Holland, after watching Michigan four-star LB signee Junior Colson practice
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: Latest on Michigan Assistant Coaches, More

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates on Michigan's Local Commits and Targets in the Playoffs

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Observations on U-M's Commits and Targets in Action, Including Edwards

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Harbaugh Bets on Himself With Incentive-Laden Deal

• Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports: Report: Tom Brady Plans to Play in 2021, Thinks Second Season With Bucs Will be Better

---

{{ article.author_name }}