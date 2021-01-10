The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 10
Tweets of the day
🔭 TAKE A LOOK 🔭— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2021
The Big Ten has announced the tip times for ✌️ of our FS1 games
🕖 Maryland (Jan. 19), 7 pm
🕖 at Purdue (Jan. 22), 7 pm
Schedule | https://t.co/XXyqVQFwAl#GoBlue 〽️🏀#HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/XMy7WOljFN
Just incase you need a new screensaver. pic.twitter.com/yUUndABVNZ— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) January 10, 2021
TB ready to roll for tonight. @TomBrady— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 10, 2021
📷: #TBvsWAS | 8:15pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/AWI6njgcGe
Head coach @19Bellamy and West Bloomfield are Regional Champs and headed to the state semifinals next week. Michigan RB signee Donovan Edwards had 250 yards and 4 TDs in a dominant performance. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/N1If3HQh7n— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 9, 2021
Don’t let @JohnWbeecher get a one-timer.@umichhockey finds themselves tied at one with the Spartans as second period action begins. pic.twitter.com/s18SoDtIv3— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 9, 2021
Five-star DB Domani Jackson (@domanijackson1) rocking a Michigan hoodie during warmups #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/U8UqsCnZJi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Are 2022 five-star DBs Will Johnson and Domani Jackson really a package deal? @adamgorney thinks they will end up at the same school: https://t.co/zSs5r3BZ9C pic.twitter.com/TwPAFA7Oit— Rivals (@Rivals) January 10, 2021
A lot of great buzz on Michigan LB signee Junior Colson here at practice. Coaches love him and are in awe of his athleticism at his size. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Michigan DE commit @Davontemiles90 (No. 90) of River Rouge with a nice tackle here. River Rouge leads Detroit King 14-7 midway through the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/9QZlJ13ufX— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 9, 2021
Michigan 2022 DE commit @Davontemiles90 of River Rouge nearly picked up a sack of Detroit MLK QB @dantemoore05 on this play. MLK leads 7-6 late in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/N3nJiGi4J2— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 9, 2021
Andrel Anthony just got called offensive PI on this play. Big call with 1:22 left in 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/TEvOEoWTaL— Brian Calloway (@brian_calloway) January 9, 2021
it’s been an honor @EL_Trojans_FB .. love y’all boys— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 9, 2021
onto tha next 🤞🏽 #GoBlue
It’s been real @Detroit_CTFB love y’all. On to the Next Chapter #CTFB4Life— Raheem Anderson II (@Heem_62) January 9, 2021
Another TD for Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) at @Pylon7on7 Dallas #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eSrO029icH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: Latest on Michigan Assistant Coaches, More
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates on Michigan's Local Commits and Targets in the Playoffs
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Observations on U-M's Commits and Targets in Action, Including Edwards
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Harbaugh Bets on Himself With Incentive-Laden Deal
• Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports: Report: Tom Brady Plans to Play in 2021, Thinks Second Season With Bucs Will be Better
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook