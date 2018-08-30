Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 41 on Aug. 3, but is still going strong. AP Images

The NFL preseason concludes tonight, so we have decided to provide an update on how all 39 former Michigan football players have performed prior to the debut of the 2018 regular season.

• Richard Ash (Played at U-M from 2010-13^), DL, Dallas Cowboys: Has appeared in two of the Cowboys’ three preseason games, but did not start either one ... The only statistic Ash recorded in either contest was a pass defended in the Aug. 9 loss to San Francisco. • Ben Braden (2012-16), OG, New York Jets: The Rockford, Mich., native has played in all three games for the 1-2 Jets, but has not started any of them ... Is listed as the backup right tackle to Brandon Shell. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Did not see action in the Patriots' first preseason affair against the Redskins Aug. 9, but then started the next two versus the Eagles and Panthers, respectively ... Unsurprisingly posted impressive statistics throughout the two showdowns, completing a combined 70.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and no picks ... ESPN recently projected who the 100 best players would be for the 2018 season, and placed Brady at No. 2, behind Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers ... “The reigning NFL MVP, Brady’s 223 wins (regular season and playoffs) are the most all time by a starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote ... “He has 54 career game-winning performances to lead the team to victory from a fourth-quarter deficit or tie and four Super Bowl MVP awards.” • Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Started the Aug. 11 contest against the Vikings in what was his first career NFL action (he missed all of last season still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered at Michigan in the Dec. 30, 2016, Orange Bowl loss to Florida State) ... Played in the teams’ next two affairs (no starts), and finally caught his first NFL pass for five yards in the Aug. 24 victory over the Redskins.

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: The second-year pro has a total of four tackles (including one sack) and one pass defended in three preseason contests (no starts) for the 0-3 Cowboys.

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Kansas City Chiefs: The St. Louis native has hauled in three balls for 21 yards in three preseason games (no starts) ... Pegged as a third-string receiver on the depth chart, behind Sammy Watkins and Chris Conley. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Listed as the starting right defensive end on Seattle’s unofficial depth chart ... Started both preseason contests he has appeared in, assisting on two tackles. • Jeremy Clark (2013-16), CB, New York Jets: The 6-3, 220-pounder has played in two of the Jets’ three contests, but has not accumulated any statistics. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: The rookie has impressively started all three of Arizona's affairs in his debut campaign in the NFL ... He is expected to hold onto the starting gig during the regular season with incumbent A.Q. Shipley tearing his ACL. • Blake Countess (2011-14^), S, Los Angeles Rams: Listed as the teams' second-string strong safety, behind John Johnson III ... Started the Rams’ first two shindigs at safety, but not the Aug. 25 win over the Texans ... Has racked up two tackles and one pass defended through the three games. • Amara Darboh (2013-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Has not seen any action while dealing with injury ... Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times provided an update on him today — “A third-round pick last year, has yet to play in the preseason due to injuries," Condotta wrote. “But he’s practiced this week and is expected to see a lot of action against the Raiders. His status as a third-round pick can’t be ignored — it shows that some in the organization thought pretty highly of him at one point and the Seahawks will want to be sure in their assessment before moving on from him. But, with the likes of Marcus Johnson and Keenan Reynolds having made strong bids for a final spot on the roster at receiver, Darboh will also have to show the Seahawks something special to make the roster.”

It depends if Penny suits up, but I'd expect to see a lot of Prosise/Mike Davis tonight. Carson will play little, if at all. As for WR, you'll see a lot of the guys who are unlikely to make the team (Reynolds, Grayson, Turner, Scott, etc.) Look out for Amara Darboh though https://t.co/5ZRiaU1kSz — Andy Patton (@andypattonSEA) August 30, 2018

How will Shaquem Griffin look as a starter? Do Amara Darboh and Poona Ford impress enough Thursday to crack the roster?



Some thoughts on the preseason finale: https://t.co/W50iPR66Xk — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 30, 2018

• Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Earned the starting nod in all three contests for Carolina, racking up four catches for 54 yards ... CBS Sports was especially impressed with Funchess after the squad’s Aug. 24 victory over New England, noting he “showed good rapport with quarterback Cam Newton, catching a 28-yard pass from the Pro Bowler and seeing another 22-yard reception negated by a penalty up front. The wideout appears ready to lead Carolina’s receiving corps this season and will likely sit out the team’s exhibition finale.” • Ben Gedeon (2014-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Is currently penciled in as the team’s starting weakside linebacker on the depth chart ... Started two of the Vikings’ three games, racking up seven total tackles and half of a sack. • Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OG, Detroit Lions: The 26-year-old has started all three games for the 1-2 Lions ... Received a bit of a scare when he left practice Aug. 14 with a leg injury, but it did not cause him to miss any action. • Ryan Glasgow (2013-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Appeared in all three contests for Cincinnati (no starts), and has compiled four tackles. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Offseason surgery on his ankle kept him out through Philadelphia’s first two games, but he finally returned and started against the Browns Aug. 23 ... “He was like a caged-up lion or something,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said on Monday ... “He just had so much energy out there [on Sunday]” ... On ESPN’s projection of the 100 best players of 2018, they pegged him at No. 94 ... “Graham's 2017 season was defined by his strip sack of Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII, but he was strong throughout with a career-high 9.5 sacks in the regular season,” wrote Tim McManus ... “If he can overcome a lingering ankle issue, Graham should continue to dominate.” • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Tabbed as the Raiders’ second-string cornerback, behind starter Rashaan Mevlin ... The 33-year-old veteran has appeared in two of the three Raiders’ preseason games, with one start ... The only statistic he recorded was an assisted tackle. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Written in as the backup quarterback to Pat Mahomes during his first season in Kansas City ... Played in all three of the Chiefs’ games (no starts), and has seen extensive action in each ... Has completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1 percent) for 192 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. • Willie Henry (2013-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: The Cleveland native has begun all three of the affairs he has competed in, recording a lone tackle in each ... However, an injury will cause him to miss the start of the season ... “Head Coach John Harbaugh announced after Saturday’s preseason game in Miami [Aug. 25] that Henry underwent surgery to repair an umbilical hernia, which is when the intestine protrudes through an opening in the abdominal muscles,” Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com wrote ... “'It’s not football related, but maybe had been there and just kind of opened up on him a little bit — he had surgery for that, so he’ll be a few weeks,'” Harbaugh said ... “Henry is a player the Ravens are excited about this season as a potential breakout candidate on their defensive line, with veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs pointing to him as the defense's emerging young talent,” Mink concluded.

• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Received game action in all three contests, earning one start for Seattle ... Racked up nine combined tackles ... Listed as Tedric Thompson’s backup at free safety. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Hasn’t started any games, but tallied a sack against the Rams Aug. 18 and then a half a sack the following week against the Packers. • Kyle Kalis (2013-16), OG, Washington Redskins: Received game action in all three of Washington’s games, including a start in the Aug. 9 loss to New England ... Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post wrote this morning that “guards Tyler Catalina, Kyle Kalis and tackles John Kling and T.J. Clemmings are in limbo” in terms of making Washington’s 53-man roster. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Competed in two of the Packers’ three contests, but has not accumulated any stats. • Taylor Lewan (2010-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: The highest-paid offensive lineman (signed a five-year, $80 million contract July 27) in NFL history has started all three shindigs for the Titans ... On ESPN’s projection for the top 100 players of 2018, they placed Lewan at No. 85 ... “Not many statistics truly quantify Lewan’s impact, but he more than holds his own premier pass-rushers such as J.J. Watt,” wrote Cameron Wolfe ... “The Titans also like to run to Lewan’s side, with most of their first downs coming behind the two-time Pro Bowler.”

Nuanced hand-placement one key to Taylor Lewan's game #Titans https://t.co/osH0HzB0b9 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 29, 2018

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Has accumulated eight tackles in the three affairs he's appeared in (no starts).

• Erik Magnuson (2013-16), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played in the 49ers' first two preseason games, but suffered a hamstring injury against the Texans Aug. 18 ... The injury is expected to keep him out for the first “several weeks of the season,” wrote Brad Almquist of KNBR. • Patrick Omameh (2009-12), OG, New York Giants: Earned the starting nod in all three of the Giants’ preseason affairs at right guard, and is listed as the starter on the team’s unofficial depth chart. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Started two of the three games he’s played in, tallying three tackles ... Is expected to carry a large load for the Browns once again in 2018, being listed as the starting safety, kick returner and punt returner. • Henry Poggi (2013-17), FB, New England Patriots: Caught two passes for 14 yards in three games, but has also lost a fumble ... Is in a battle to make the team’s 53-man roster. • Thomas Rawls (2010-13^), RB, New York Jets: Rushed eight times for 12 yards in two showdowns, and has also caught two passes for 10 yards. • Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has seen substantial action in three games for Detroit (no starts) ... Is 44-of-61 passing (72.1 percent) with two touchdowns and no picks.

The Lions'Jake Rudock hopes to win backup QB job: https://t.co/7BXsrrppYq via @YouTube — Detroit Sports Media (@TheDSportsMedia) August 29, 2018

• Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: Tore his ACL Aug. 1 and will miss the entire 2018 season. • Michael Schofield (2010-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Earned the starting job in all three of Los Angeles' games, and is listed first at right guard on the team’s depth chart. • Channing Stribling (2013-16), CB, Los Angeles Chargers: Compiled three tackles in three games for the Chargers, but is listed in a tie for fourth (with B.J. Clay) at the team’s cornerback spot. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Compiled seven tackles and a pass defended in two games ... Head coach Vance Joseph noted he did “nice job” after his four-tackle performance Aug. 24 against Washington.

• Fitzgerald Toussaint (2010-13), RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Carried 13 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in three games, but has not earned any starting nods. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Pittsburgh Steelers: Punted a combined five times for an average of 48.4 yards per punt, including three inside the 20-yard line ... The former Wolverine appears to be in position to grab the starting job, according to Curt Popejoy of SteelersWire ... “Jordan Berry came into training camp as the incumbent but Matt Wile has more than held his own and seems to be in the mix to take that spot on the final 53-man roster,” Popejoy wrote ... “It will be curious to see how head coach Mike Tomlin splint the punting duties Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. The team has until September 1 to cut rosters down from 90 to 53.”

Mike Tomlin acknowledged Tuesday there is, in fact, an open competition for the #Steelers' punting duties in 2018, with incumbent Jordan Berry being pushed by newcomer Matt Wile.@dlolley_pgh has more: https://t.co/yv40qwkwLT — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) August 28, 2018

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Is in a battle with Cody Davis (the two are listed together) to be the team's backup free safety ... Accumulated an impressive nine tackles and two sacks in three appearances, along with a pass defended and one forced fumble.