Nikhai Hill-Green Assesses His First Start, How The Michigan Defense Played

Michigan Wolverines football second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green made the first start of his college career Saturday in U-M's 47-14 win over Western Michigan, and he was so "locked in" that he couldn't even hear the 109,000-plus fans in attendance. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native notched four tackles in his starting debut and contributed to a defense that held WMU to just 4.6 yards per play. However, his overall PFF grade of 43.4 was the lowest of any Michigan defender, and he knows there are aspects of his game he can clean up. "I felt ready. I felt like I could’ve played better, but that’s how you always feel," Hill-Green said Monday. "I definitely felt ready — our preparation gave me confidence. It was just surreal; I dreamed of this for a long time, so when it finally came to fruition, it felt great." RELATED: How Michigan Football WR A.J. Henning Can Help Fill Ronnie Bell Void RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football, On Second Glance: WMU Film Review

He and redshirt junior Josh Ross, who tied atop the team with six tackles, have become a solid inside linebacker duo. The key to their chemistry is communication. "Little stuff like talking about what we see and talking about certain formations — what I’ll do if they do something," Hill-Green said of the cohesiveness between he and Ross. "Communication is a big part of it, and just knowing each other. "I’ve seen great reads from him, pre-snap indicators. He was basically telling me what plays we were getting, when he could, and just running to the ball, being explosive. Big hits, just being Josh." Following the win, head coach Jim Harbaugh said the Wolverines weren't "in love with" the win and that there were improvements to be made. While Hill-Green feels it was a good performance from the defense as a whole, he's taking on a similar mindset.

"Overall, we played solidly," Hill-Green opined. "We ran to the ball, we played physical. There’s always stuff we can improve on, but we’ll just make our adjustments and clean it up and get ready for Washington." The Wolverines get a Washington team that lost to FCS school Montana in its opener, an almost identical situation to last season, when Michigan, which had just notched an impressive win over Minnesota to begin the year, took on a Michigan State squad that had lost to lowly Rutgers the week prior. "We’re chasing perfection, and every game is its own game," Hill-Green said, brushing off the notion that the Wolverines could come into Saturday's primetime contest overconfident. "We’re just taking it one week at a time, and we just want to dominate every week. Really, last week doesn’t matter. Now, we’re on to Washington."

