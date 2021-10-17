'Not Very Athletic' DeVante' Jones Discusses 'Easy Transition' To Michigan

Searching for a point guard to run the team, Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard turned to the transfer portal for the second straight season, this time plucking fifth-year senior DeVante' Jones, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, from Coastal Carolina. The New Orleans, La., native has been on campus since July, and has quickly ingratiated himself with the team. "Just getting a lot of love from the students has been the main thing," Jones said, adding that he's loved the weather so far. "Walking around campus, having to sign autographs and take pictures, that’s a wonderful feeling, knowing that people know who you are. "Basketball-wise, I love this group. There are no egos. We all know that we all can do great things on the court." He said the team has national-championship aspirations, a reason why he chose the Wolverines over Texas, Memphis and others Jones knows his role will be different than it was with the Chanticleers last season, when he scored 19.3 points per game and attempted 26.2 percent of the team's shots when he was on the floor. RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Frankie Collins Talks Learning Curve, Physical Camp RELATED: Michigan Freshman Kobe Bufkin Is Practicing At These Two Positions

Michigan Wolverines football point guard DeVante' Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2020-21. (Clayton Sayfie / TheWolverine.com)

He played mostly off the ball last season, but will take on a role closer to the one he had in 2019-20, when he led the Sun Belt with 183 assists (5.7 per game). "It’s been great," Jones said of the acclimation process. "I knew what I was getting myself into when I committed to Michigan. I have no problem with differing to other guys. I’ve got an All-American in [sophomore center] Hunter [Dickinson], I’ve got a great guy like [fifth-year senior guard] Eli [Brooks], one of the best freshmen in the country in [guard/forward] Caleb [Houstan], I’ve got [senior forward] Brandon Johns. "So it’s really an easy transition for me, knowing I can pass the ball to guys I trust, knowing I can score the ball at a high level. I love it. I’m able to show my I.Q. and my passing ability. So that’s a good thing for me, actually." Self-described as "6-foot-1 and not a great athlete," Jones is crafty. He uses his body well when he has the ball, has a high-level floater and utilizes his length and anticipation on defense to get his hands in passing lanes and force turnovers (he was fourth nationally with 2.7 steals per game last season). "I feel like, with my body size, it doesn’t really affect me because I can use my body really well," Jones explained. "I’ve gotten comparisons to [Toronto Raptors guard] Fred VanVleet, so I just try to emulate his game, use my floater, be crafty. I can’t always get to the rim to shoot layups, so I’m working on my three-ball. "Just understanding the game, a lot of studying, watching a lot of film. It’s not really as hard as people think, but it’s also knowing that you’ve got to understand what the defense gives you, and how to take advantage of that."

While in the pre-2021 NBA Draft process, Jones went through multiple workouts with the Sacramento Kings in which Dickinson was also a participant. They also played together at the NBA G League Elite Camp, creating a great rapport. "It’s fun. It’s crazy how I feel like we’ve clicked so early," Jones said of he and Dickinson. "We’ve only practiced with each other for a couple weeks. I know that if we keep working together and keep building that bond, we’ll be even better than ever. "In practice, Hunter does a great job of telling me where he wants the ball, telling me to slow down or speed up or where he’s going to be. So we definitely got a lot of room to improve, but seeing where we’re at right now, it’s amazing." The bond between Jones and Dickinson will play an important part in the team's success, with the Wolverines running a high amount of ball screens and post feeds. They're getting to know each other off the court, as well, and it's been eye-opening for Jones to see just how much Dickinson is loved by the fan base when out in public.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!