How Michigan commits performed last weekend
How future Wolverines performed on the field last week
• Seth Berry
Scouting Report: Rivals analyst breaks down game of 2026 WR Jaylen Pile
Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson breaks down the game of new Michigan commit Jaylen Pile.
• Josh Henschke
2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile breaks down his commitment to Michigan
2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile has committed to Michigan.
• Marshall Levenson
2026 WR four-star Jaylen Pile commits to Michigan
2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile has committed to Michigan.
• Trevor McCue
Takeaways: Dusty May previews basketball season, upcoming exhibition game
Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May previews the upcoming season and Sunday's exhibition game.
• Brock Heilig
Observations and Notes: Michigan Basketball Media Day practice
