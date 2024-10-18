Advertisement

How Michigan commits performed last weekend

How future Wolverines performed on the field last week

 • Seth Berry
Scouting Report: Rivals analyst breaks down game of 2026 WR Jaylen Pile

Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson breaks down the game of new Michigan commit Jaylen Pile.

 • Josh Henschke
2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile breaks down his commitment to Michigan

2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile has committed to Michigan.

 • Marshall Levenson
2026 WR four-star Jaylen Pile commits to Michigan

2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile has committed to Michigan.

 • Trevor McCue
Takeaways: Dusty May previews basketball season, upcoming exhibition game

Takeaways: Dusty May previews basketball season, upcoming exhibition game

Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May previews the upcoming season and Sunday's exhibition game.

 • Brock Heilig

Published Oct 18, 2024
Observations and Notes: Michigan Basketball Media Day practice
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
