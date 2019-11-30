Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson recorded his third straight 300-yard passing outing with 305 in Saturday's loss to Ohio State, but it wasn't enough to come out with a win in a 56-27 loss. The senior completed 18 of his 43 attempts with a touchdown and a pick, with his lone scoring toss going to junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 25-yard strike in the first quarter.

Patterson carved up the Ohio State secondary in the first half with Buckeye redshirt sophomore cornerback Shaun Wade out with injury, registering 250 of his 305 yards in the first two quarters alone. The signal caller was also incredibly efficient before the break, completing 14 of his 19 passes (73.6 percent), but was only four of 24 for 55 yards after halftime (16.6 percent). “We came out firing in the first half and had things rolling a little bit offensively," Patterson said. "It’s very frustrating not to be able to get this win."

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has compiled a 22-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio this year. (AP Images)

The QB also connected with seven different targets on Saturday afternoon, with sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell leading the way in both catches and yards (six and 78, respectively).

Patterson became the first U-M signal-caller to log at least 300 passing yards in three straight games, after throwing for 366 at Indiana last week and 384 against Michigan State on Nov. 16. “I thought we played pretty well in the first half," senior tight end Sean McKeon added afterward. "We made a lot of plays, though some plays didn’t go our way. "We just have to find a way to get on top and play with a lead — that’d make it easier on our offense if we would've had a lead. You can’t be forced to throw the ball every play because it closes off half our offense.”

Michigan's Rushing Attack Shut Down For The Third Straight Game

U-M's ground game was largely nonexistent on Saturday against the Buckeyes, rushing for just 91 yards and only averaging 3.5 yards per carry. This weekend's loss marked the third straight outing the Wolverines compiled 97 yards or fewer on the ground, rushing for 55 on Nov. 16 against Michigan State and 97 last week at Indiana. Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins led the way with 78 yards and a score on 12 carries, but the club's next leading rusher was freshman wideout Giles Jackson with just 26. Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, meanwhile, compiled just seven yards on four attempts, while Patterson logged minus-20 (he was sacked twice and gained only five yards on the ground). An especially discouraging rushing sequence occurred early in the fourth quarter when Michigan went for it from its own 28-yard line on fourth-and-one while trailing 42-27. U-M was stopped short when Haskins wasn't able to convert out of the wildcat formation. “I just didn’t make the play," the redshirt freshman said in the postgame when asked what went wrong on the rush. “We knew coming in they had a good defense and defensive line. I don’t know what else I can say.”

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Offense Notes