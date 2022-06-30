Official: USC and UCLA announce move to Big Ten
The Big Ten has voted and approved entry to the Big Ten Conference for USC and UCLA, effective August 2024.
Both schools are tradition-rich in athletics and members of the AAU, a group of universities representing the best research schools in the country. Nebraska is the only Big Ten school not a member of the association.
The two schools give the Big Ten access to the nation's second-largest media market in Los Angeles. With a massive new TV deal worked out this summer, estimates are the revenue for the two California schools could exceed revenues of $100M compared to the roughly $20M they earned last season.
USC Announcment
"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," said USC President Carol L. Folt. "With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."
"Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports," Athletic Director Mike Bohn said. "We are excited that our values align with the league's member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide."
UCLA Announcement
UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block and Athletic Director Martin Jarmond issued a joint statement;
"For the past century, decisions about UCLA Athletics have always been guided by what is best for our student-athletes, first and foremost, and our fans. Our storied athletics program, based in one of the biggest media markets in the nation, has always had unique opportunities and faced unique challenges. In recent years, however, seismic changes in collegiate athletics have made us evaluate how best to support our student-athletes as we move forward. After careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation, UCLA has decided to leave the Pac-12 Conference and join the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024–25 season."
"As the oldest NCAA Division I athletic conference in the United States and with a footprint that will now extend from the Pacific to the Atlantic, Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents. Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country."
"Entry into the Big Ten will also help ensure that UCLA preserves and maintains all 25 current teams and more than 700 student-athletes in our program. Additionally, it means enhanced resources for all of our teams, from academic support to mental health and wellness. And although this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources offered by Big Ten membership may allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore scheduling accommodations with the Big Ten that best support our student-athletes' academic pursuits."
Big Ten not done yet?
Reports and sources to Maize and Blue Review confirm the Big Ten is exploring adding additional schools to USC and UCLA. The conference could be looking to go up to as many as 20 schools with other Pac 12 programs like Washington, Oregon, Stanford and Cal being rumored targets.
