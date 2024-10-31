Advertisement

2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more

Breaking down the biggest takeaways from the media availability with Michigan players.

 • Brock Heilig
What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball

Everything Kim Barnes Arico said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball.

 • Josh Henschke
What Dusty May said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball

Everything Dusty May said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke

Published Oct 31, 2024
Opponent Lookahead: Where Oregon ranks statistically
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent compares with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.

Here's a look at where Oregon stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

