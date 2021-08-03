Over Or Under? Breaking Down Michigan Football Future Betting Lines
College football is near, which means there are no shortage of preseason rankings, predictions ... and, of course, gambling lines, especially with the recent rise in mobile sports betting. We're here to break down regular-season over/under future betting lines — provided from the folks at Sports Betting Dime — regarding Michigan football.
The bets we examine — and give our take on — include the following:
• Over/under win total
• Big Ten championship odds
• Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara over/under passing yards
• McNamara over/under passing touchdowns
• Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins over/under rushing yards
• Junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell over/under receiving yards
RELATED: Michigan Going Above And Beyond To Educate Players On Managing Finances
RELATED: Madden 2022 Ratings For Michigan Wolverines In The NFL, Led By Tom Brady
Michigan Football Over/Under Wins: 7.0
There have been varying lines set for Michigan's over/under win total, with the most popular being 7.5, but SBD has pegged the Wolverines as a seven-win team. Considering the Maize and Blue will play what is considered as the 12th-toughest schedule in America after posting a 2-4 record in 2020, it's not a big surprise whatsoever that this is the line.
The Wolverine's Bet: OVER. We predicted Michigan to go 8-4 in the Michigan Football Preview magazine, and we'll stick with it for the purposes of this exercise. We expect Michigan to lose to Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and one of Washington, Indiana, Northwestern or Nebraska.
At the same time, there are as many 'toss-up games' on the schedule as there are layups, and the level of uncertainty surrounding the Wolverines is at an all-time high under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Think long and hard before placing money on this one.
Odds To Win The Conference: +3500
Michigan has seen its Big Ten championship odds decrease significantly throughout the offseason, with SBD giving the Wolverines a 35-to-1 shot to win the league it hasn't topped since 2004 in its latest updated odds. They also say the Maize and Blue have a 20-to-1 chance to play in the Big Ten Championship Game, a contest they've yet to take part in since it began in 2011.
Here are the six Big Ten contenders ahead of Michigan:
1. Ohio State (-135)
2. Wisconsin (+700)
3. Penn State (+1100)
4. Iowa (+1400)
5. Indiana (+2500)
6. Minnesota (+2600)
The Wolverine's Bet: NO BET. While there would be a tremendous payout here if one bet Michigan to win the Big Ten and it actually did come out on top ($100 down would win $3,500), it's highly unlikely the Wolverines have the team to break through this year. Division rival Ohio State is once again expected to win the East and the Big Ten at large, and there is still Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and others to deal with as well.
The Michigan players have been reveling in being underdogs — which might just be the mentality they need to have a solid season — but they're underdogs for a reason.
Cade McNamara Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,394.5
McNamara is expected to win Michigan's starting quarterback job and perform adequately, according to Vegas. Although the game has changed and it's difficult to compare to past eras, if McNamara meets the projection, it would put him at least in the top 18 in Michigan history for passing yards in a season, not even including a potential bowl game.
Here is a look at the primary Michigan quarterbacks for each season under Harbaugh and their passing yards per game averages:
2020: Joe Milton — 179.5 (Cade McNamara — 106.3)
2019: Shea Patterson — 235.5
2018: Shea Patterson — 200.0
2017: John O'Korn — 97.3
2016: Wilton Speight — 211.5
2015: Jake Rudock — 232.1
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news